President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce his new Cabinet in the coming days. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Durban North - The elections are over, the smaller parties have been decimated and the ANC has returned with a reduced majority. Where to from now? The weight of expectations has increased tenfold on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shoulders. He has shouldered most of the pain for the ANC’s malfeasance. Most of the corruption was committed by ANC members while in government.

Take secretary-general Ace Magashule: widespread allegations of malfeasance against him which he allegedly committed while Free State premier. Others in a similar position were Lynn Brown, Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokhanyane, to name a few.

Ramaphosa must now rely on an independent NPA and Hawks to do their work. If the evidence is there, the persons who aided, abetted and committed corruption must be charged.

The Zuma era of manipulating the police and justice system is over.

President Ramaphosa has to show his hand by reducing the size of his Cabinet by removing all the dubious people in his midst. He needs to pay particular attention to the portfolios of Finance, Labour and Economic Affairs.

Please let these important portfolios be led by people of strong character.

Should our rigid labour policies not change, we cannot create a climate friendly for investors. We need our economy to grow by 3% just to stay afloat, not the current 1.2%. Job creation is a priority

Ramaphosa must not allow the unions to stymie progress. He must seek wise counsel from former president Thabo Mbeki.

