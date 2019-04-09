EFF Leader Julius Malema. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Phoenix - Julius Malema's recent vitriolic and condescending utterances about the Indian community are mere generalisations.

He is so predictable that many guessed that his narrative against the Indian community will never change. The venom, together with the bile he spews out, is mere grandstanding as we progress towards elections.

However, the statements pouring out of Malema’s mouth regarding Indians have very little to do with capturing the Indian voters, but a mere platform to recruit people to join him in disliking the Indian population.

An election rally is meant to attract potential voters to your party and not for them to leave the venue questioning the credibility and motives of the party representative. Could this be a strategy by Julius Malema to seek popularity as the election draws closer?

Generalisations not challenged head-on could find thjemselves moving onto other race groups. A hater could very easily state that robberies, corruption, hijackings, theft and murder are perpetrated by a specific race; however the veracity of what is being said is questionable and lacks authenticity.

The damming allegations shouted out by Julius Malema against the Indians are a flagrant attack on the minorities of South Africa.

