Megazone FM is coming to radio.

Durban - Online radio station Megazone will go FM shortly, which will be great for listeners who enjoy Indian music.

It is about time Lotus FM and Hindvani have some competition. Both these stations have become complacent over the years with poor presentation, nepotism and in-house shenanigans.

Lotus FM has not only lost listenership but professionalism too. The DJs are egotistic. They sing their own praises and talk about their families over air which is of no interest to the listeners.

Leaving out the sexual scandals and poor management, the station has gone down to its lowest.

Hindvani on the other hand, which only caters for the “Hindi speaking” listeners according to their mandate, will not play south Indian music (Tamil and Telugu) but continually play music with Punjabi, Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati and English lyrics. The station needs to change the name to Northindie Vani.

Unfortunately, Southside Radio which was launched over 15 years ago failed to deliver for the “south Indian” speaking people of SA. In my opinion that will never happen. To the newly FM appointed Megazone, I wish you success in bringing joy to the listeners and do not make a mistake of bringing DJs from the other two stations because you have a fantastic line-up. A mistake that was made when ex-station manager of Lotus made when he imported a number of DJs from Radio Phoenix which is what we have in present-day Lotus.

