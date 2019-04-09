EFF leader Julius Malema speaks at his party’s Western Cape manifesto rally at the Philippi Stadium. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

* Email to the Sunday Tribune to [email protected] All letters must contain the writer's full name, physical address and telephone numbers. No pen names are allowed. MUSGRAVE - A truly astonishing feature that bedevils a massive sector of politicians and leaders in our country is their asinine inability to be able to count or read or understand the value or worth of numbers.

We are all too familiar with the case of Julius Malema’s former guru failing in Parliament to read correctly or even fathom the meaning of what I would like to hyperbolically describe as: eleventy eleven thousand million rand and seventy thirteen cents?

This ignorance reared its head again when the figure trillion was considered. He claimed South Africa would not be experiencing the devastating load shedding that threatens our economy if his plan to bring in Russian nuclear power, courtesy of his friend Vladimir Putin? Trillion? What trillion? It is only a little bit more than a billion? Ignoramus in plentiful supply?

Ayo ma as the Sri Lankan cricketers would say. And now we have another enter the club in the name of Malema who cannot count or calculate and add. This self-made commander-in-chief declares in his starkly limited skill that Indians must pay their domestic workers R4500.

Come on, Mr Malema, stop your malevolence (pun intended) and hate towards Indians. And learn to count and learn about numbers and their mysterious powers.

Remember the words: Some are born great, some achieve greatness, some have greatness thrust upon them, and to add my own concoction, some remain fools for ever.

* Email to the Sunday Tribune to [email protected] All letters must contain the writer's full name, physical address and telephone numbers. No pen names are allowed.