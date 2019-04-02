South africa-Durban- 24 March 2019 Members of EFFat the rally in Chatsworth. PICTURE: SIBUSISO NDLOVU/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY(ANA)

E-mail - I read in your publication that nearing election season people are either “picking up stompies” or “clutching at straws”. Whatever the reason, rhetorical rants are what people do to score brownie points.

It was recently reported that Julius Malema said the Indian community was exploiting domestic workers. He further said that Indians paid their domestic workers with food and clothing.

I have a domestic worker who gets paid a satisfactory salary and out of the goodness of my heart I provide lunch and teas for her. This is not part of her remuneration, it is an Indian custom of offering and sharing meals that is prevalent in most Indian homes, irrespective of religious beliefs or social standing.

As for clothing, my wife offers it to our domestic, like she does with members of our community, family and welfare agencies. This again is not part of our agreement regarding payment. It is the way Indians have been raised. Politicians and certain individuals have a way of poisoning people’s minds to influence unrest and anger among people.

On the flip side of the coin, ex-Top Billing presenter Janez Vermeiren tweets that white people should feel guilty and apologise for “White Privilege”. How nice and easy for him because he very much enjoyed the fruits of apartheid growing up in Cape Town; having immigrant parents who came to the country to enjoy the privileges in an oppressed country - leaving the first-world setting of Belgium for a better life in good old sunny South Africa. I suggest that Janez ask his parents to look in the mirror, turn back the clock and do the right thing.

South Africa is a beautiful country that Madiba had dreams for; alas a few are killing that by going back to the past. Let’s move forward and work together, addressing race relations, economic freedom, service delivery and basic human rights for the people.

Long live the spirit of the nation.

