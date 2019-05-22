SARAY Khumalo has achieved her dream of being the first black African woman to conquer Mt Everest. Khumalo summited the highest peak above sea level at 8 848m just after 5am yesterday as part of the Summits with a Purpose movement.

Durban - A SOUTH African woman has just made history - she has climbed Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, becoming the first black woman from Africa to accomplish one of the world’s greatest challenges. After four unsuccessful attempts, Johannesburg business executive and philanthropist Saray Khumalo achieved her ultimate goal - reaching the tallest peak in the world - on Friday morning. She proudly planted the South African flag on top of the world.

In doing so, she has demonstrated that women are just as capable as men, nullifying the myth that women are the weaker sex.

Of even greater significance is that the conquest of Mount Everest by Khumalo is a morale booster for black South African women.

The government is pursuing a policy of gender parity in all government departments. For instance, it wants all speakers in the provincial legislatures controlled by the ANC to be women. Unfortunately, some of the women deployed to government posts have performed dismally.

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini springs to mind. She was a disaster, as is eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who has turned one of South Africa’s prime tourist destinations into a cesspit. She has appeared in court, with 11 others, charged with R208million tender fraud.

I wish all women could aspire to be like Khumalo. They can also be on top of the world.

