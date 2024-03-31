Politicians need to guard their tongues

The activity from political parties that we've seen recently is exponentially intensifying as election day gets closer. The 2024 general elections are being treated by the electorate and potential voters as the most important after the watershed moment of 1994. KwaZulu-Natal seems to be the province of focus for many parties who chose the Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, as the venue to launch their election manifestos.

The new party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is criss-crossing the province as well as other parties. The past week, two court matters sat in Bloemfontein and Durban with deliberations that emanated from the MKP's registration and right to contest the elections, its identity and logo. The party seems to have won the Bloemfontein leg of its court challenges with the jury still out on the issues of its identity, logo and name, which the ANC alleges bears similar resemblance and likeness to its disbanded military wing. There have been utterances from the likes of serial political party-hopper, and current MKP youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile, that should the MKP be removed from the ballot box by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) there would be unrest in the country. The MKP was quick to distance itself from Khanyile's threats and rightly so. These threats are reckless and inflammatory. KZN's gun violence is well-known.

There have been baseless allegations from the MKP that the election might be rigged. These are careless statements that might cause harm to innocent people. Just a few weeks ago we members of the ANC were assaulted by amabutho (Zulu regiments) during the commemoration of King Dinizulu in KwaCeza, Zululand. The ANC pointed fingers at the IFP. Politicians need to guard their language and not allow their tongue to be the fire that fuels violence between supporters.