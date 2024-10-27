The challenge of political coalitions: the grand GNU white lie

NCO DUBE A coalition government and a government of national unity (GNU) are two distinct political arrangements that have been employed in various countries to address complex political landscapes. In the context of the 2024 South African election results, the African National Congress (ANC) has proposed a GNU, while some political analysts argued that it is a coalition government disguised as a GNU for it to be more acceptable to both the DA and the ANC’s followers.

A coalition government is a form of government in which multiple political parties cooperate to form a government. This typically involves formal agreements among the participating parties to work together, often involving policy and position trade-offs. The parties involved in a coalition government usually have a shared vision and are willing to compromise on certain issues to achieve a common goal. Coalition governments are often formed when no single party has a clear majority, and the parties involved must negotiate and collaborate to form a stable government. On the other hand, a government of national unity is a broader and more inclusive political arrangement that seeks to bring together as many major political parties as possible, even if they have conflicting ideologies or agendas. In a GNU, the participating parties may not necessarily have a shared vision or be required to make significant policy concessions. Instead, the focus is on promoting inclusivity, stability, and national unity, particularly during times of crisis or political uncertainty. This contrasts sharply with the conditions the DA has put forward for their involvement in the so-called GNU being formed. That they will only be involved only if the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and the EFF are excluded. Coalition governments are typically formed when no single party has a clear majority, and the parties involved must negotiate and collaborate to form a stable government. The formation of a coalition government often involves a process of bargaining, compromise, and the allocation of ministerial positions and policy priorities among the participating parties. The underlying framework of a coalition government is based on the principle of power-sharing, where the parties involved agree to work together to govern the country. In contrast, a government of national unity is often formed during times of national emergency, such as wars, economic crises, or situations where no clear mandate exists for a single party or candidate. The underlying framework of a GNU is based on the principle of inclusivity, where the aim is to bring together many major political parties as possible, even if they have conflicting ideologies or agendas. The goal is to promote stability, national unity, and a shared sense of purpose rather than to achieve a specific policy agenda.

In South Africa, previously, a GNU was mandated by the Interim Constitution of 1993 and was open to all parties that achieved 5% or more of the seats in the National Assembly. This GNU, as a convention, had universal conditions that applied to all parties wishing to participate. There was no bargaining between the biggest party and the smaller parties individually, as we see happening currently. Therefore, what we see unfolding has all the hallmarks of a coalition disguised as a GNU when it is in fact not even close to a GNU. This is a marriage between the DA and the ANC, and the other smaller parties have been co-opted for optics only. One of the key challenges in both coalition governments and GNUs is the management of clashing ideologies and the risk of parties being cannibalised by their partners.

In a coalition government, the participating parties must find a way to reconcile their different policy positions and ideological differences. This can be a delicate and complex process, as each party may be reluctant to compromise on its core principles or priorities. If no suitable compromise is found, it can lead to political gridlock and instability. Moreover, there is a risk of smaller or weaker (the ANC in this instance) parties being cannibalised by their larger or stronger-positioned (the DA in this instance) coalition partners. Smaller or weaker parties may be forced to make significant concessions or even abandon their core policies in order to maintain their position within the coalition. This can lead to supporter loss and a perception of being co-opted by the larger or stronger parties. In a government of national unity, the challenge of managing clashing ideologies is even more pronounced, as the participating parties may have vastly different visions for the country. The ANC’s proposal to form a GNU in South Africa, for example, has faced resistance from some opposition parties, such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who have expressed concerns about being included in a government with the DA, which they view as representing “imperialism, racism, and white supremacy.”

To mitigate these risks, the participating parties in both coalition governments and GNUs must be willing to engage in genuine dialogue, compromise, and a commitment to the broader national interest. This may involve the establishment of clear guidelines, principles, and mechanisms for decision-making and conflict resolution. This genuine dialogue has been missing in the current South African context, where smaller parties have accused the ANC of just going through the motions of negotiating with them without any serious will to reach a consensus. The DA has been criticised for using the media and the markets to dominate the narrative to drive its own exclusionary agenda, which forced the ANC into a corner. Coalition governments and GNUs have been employed in various countries around the world, with varying degrees of success.

One example of a successful coalition government is the “grand coalition” in Germany, which has been formed several times since the 1960s. The coalition between the centre-right Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and the centre-left Social Democratic Party has often been credited with providing political stability and promoting economic prosperity in Germany. Another example is the National Unity Government in Kenya, formed in 2008 after a disputed election that led to post-election violence. The coalition government, which included the two main political rivals, the Party of National Unity (PNU) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), helped to restore stability and address their underlying political and ethnic tensions. However, not all examples of coalition governments and governments of national unity have been successful. In Italy, the country has experienced a high degree of political instability due to the frequent formation and collapse of coalition governments. The inability of the participating parties to find common ground and compromise has often led to political gridlock and the inability to address pressing national issues.

Similarly, the government of national unity in Afghanistan, formed in 2014 after a disputed election, has been criticised for its lack of effectiveness and the ongoing political tensions between the participating parties. In the context of the 2024 South African election results, the ANC’s proposal to form a government of national unity has been met with both support and scepticism. Proponents of the GNU argue that it would reflect the will of the voters and help to move the country forward, particularly in the face of deep internal divisions and uncertainty. They also drive the narrative of market and economic stability.

They point to the historical precedent of South Africa’s first post-apartheid government as an example of how a GNU can promote inclusivity and stability. However, critics argue that this so-called GNU is being established as a vehicle to make what is essentially a DA/ANC coalition more palatable to their constituency, and very little effort at inclusivity has been demonstrated by both of the dominant partners. In conclusion, the choice between a coalition government and a GNU is a complex and nuanced decision that depends on the specific political and social context of a country. Both models have their advantages and disadvantages, and the success of either approach depends on the willingness of the participants to engage in genuine dialogue, compromise, and a commitment to the broader national interest.

In the case of South Africa, the ANC’s proposal to form a GNU has been met with both support and scepticism, and the coming weeks will be a significant test of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s negotiation skills as he seeks to navigate the country’s political landscape and form a stable government. Regardless of the approach taken, it is clear that the 2024 South African election results have ushered in a new era of political uncertainty and the need for innovative solutions to address the country’s pressing challenges, and a dishonest coalition disguised as a GNU will most certainly fail and cause much instability in which the poor, marginalised, and previously disadvantaged will suffer the most. The successful formation and functioning of either a coalition government or a genuine government of national unity will be crucial in determining the future direction of South Africa.