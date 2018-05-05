It is safe to assume those whose names are thrown around couldn’t care about awards. Anyone worth their salt has merrily gone about serving society without the expectation of a reward.

A good illustration is former Sunday Tribune editor Dennis Pather recounting his telephone conversation with 90-year-old freedom struggle stalwart Swaminathan Gounden, who was conferred the Order of Luthuli in silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa last weekend.

“When I first spoke to Swaminathan about the award on the phone, he was excited, but admitted he was also embarrassed. ‘Why, Comrade, it is such a rare and coveted honour?’ To which he replied, ‘But you know me, Comrade. I’m more of a backroom operator than a firebrand leader on stage’ - which speaks volumes for the man’s humility.”

Gounden is among the finest people one can encounter. More than humility is the fact he considers himself an ordinary, working-class man and a patriot.

His 74-year struggle for social justice and peace was in no expectation of honours. His just reward is the deep reverence in which he is held by comrades and the community alike.

The main base of his work is his street and his local community. One cannot attach a medal to the respect he enjoys there.

That said, it is crucial that local communities value and celebrate their heroes. The perception that there is someone sitting in government with a clipboard to tick off names for awards or recognition is erroneous. There is no bureaucrat with that duty. There are, of course, those bureaucrats with the responsibility of processing applications that come from individuals or communities, as in the case of the National Order awarded to Gounden.

To get there, however, takes a bit of initiative to prepare documents and motivate a case. It is the same with honorary doctorates from universities or the Living Legends Award the eThekwini Municipality presents.

One need not only set one’s sights on the government awards. Communities should themselves sing about their heroes. The Shri Mariammen Temple in Mount Edgecombe annually celebrates achievement through its Ammen Awards, which cast their net well beyond their area. The Minara Chamber of Commerce adds lifetime achievement awards to its business ones.

The Gandhi-Luthuli Documentation Centre at UKZN hosts an annual Dr Phyllis Naidoo Memorial Lecture to remember another freedom struggle stalwart.

The Gandhi Development Trust, based at the Durban University of Technology, presents the Gandhi Peace Award and the Satyagraha accolades.

In Chatsworth, another former Sunday Tribune journalist, Yogin Devan, and the committee on which he serves, has consistently honoured local people for community service.

A timeless collective accolade to ordinary working men and women is their now out-of-print book, Glimpses of Rural Chatsworth. Professor Juggie Pather has similarly celebrated the Clairwood community in his book.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but shows that as long as someone takes the initiative, there will be no unsung heroes.

The responsibility to sing the praises of those who have served society rests with each of us.

* Naidoo serves on the board of the Gandhi-Luthuli Documentation Centre.



