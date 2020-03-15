What a sad state of affairs in Ladysmith
The call for mayor Vincent Madlala to step down epitomises the chaos the ANC is all about. This is simply a factional thing which is holding the town to ransom. Thabo Mbeki was the flavour of the nation until the ANC decided to pull the plug on him. The same for our dear friend Jacob Zuma. If the local ANC feels that Madlala must go, then he must go. Enough is enough.
To the minister of defence, the minister of police and the chief of the RTI, I would like to ask a simple question. If I park my vehicle illegally in the middle of the street, you will give me a ticket and should it be causing an obstruction, you will then impound the vehicle. Why are we not doing this to vehicles that are blocking the roads?
Furthermore, we all know the inlets and the outlets of the town. If there is a threat to close these, why are there no police reinforcements at these hotspots “manning” them so that people are allowed to pass through without hindrance?
Within the precincts of this town, we have the 5th Army Battalion. In the old days, when this town was bedevilled by floods, these soldiers came and helped out. Is it not time to get them off their butts while they are twiddling their thumbs and allow them to at least man these hotspots, parade through the regions affected, and ultimately, show force?
I am sure that there are enough Casspirs in the defence force that can mow down any taxi that is blocking an intersection and move any rock that is obstructing traffic.
The visit of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala was a waste of time and added to the furore. He should have come with a clear directive rather than faffing around. He and his entourage of blue light vehicles wasted their time paying a visit to see burnt out trucks rather than addressing the issue.
His lack of leadership has resulted in continued chaos, destruction of property, children losing valuable education time and the town degenerating into a dangerous circus. At the same time, fat cat councillors remain impotent.
Sir, this lovely town reflects the junk status that has been afforded to the country as a whole. It simply is as a result of the lack of leadership. If the powers-that-be, from ministers to councillors, cannot provide this leadership, then please do us a favour - take your pension and buzz off.
Nkosi Sikelela i-Afrika. Cry the beloved country.
Concerned Citizen
Ladysmith
