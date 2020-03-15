What a sad state of affairs in Ladysmith

Ladysmith - Allow me to express my viewpoint on the current chaos that has enveloped the once beautiful town of Ladysmith. I remain a loyal citizen of the town.

The call for mayor Vincent Madlala to step down epitomises the chaos the ANC is all about. This is simply a factional thing which is holding the town to ransom. Thabo Mbeki was the flavour of the nation until the ANC decided to pull the plug on him. The same for our dear friend Jacob Zuma. If the local ANC feels that Madlala must go, then he must go. Enough is enough.

To the minister of defence, the minister of police and the chief of the RTI, I would like to ask a simple question. If I park my vehicle illegally in the middle of the street, you will give me a ticket and should it be causing an obstruction, you will then impound the vehicle. Why are we not doing this to vehicles that are blocking the roads?

Furthermore, we all know the inlets and the outlets of the town. If there is a threat to close these, why are there no police reinforcements at these hotspots “manning” them so that people are allowed to pass through without hindrance?

Within the precincts of this town, we have the 5th Army Battalion. In the old days, when this town was bedevilled by floods, these soldiers came and helped out. Is it not time to get them off their butts while they are twiddling their thumbs and allow them to at least man these hotspots, parade through the regions affected, and ultimately, show force?