It will be Heritage Day on Tuesday and chances are you're going to get out the braai stand and have friends around for a mouth-watering traditional South African braai. You know your loin chops from your braai chops, and how to test if your coals are just right for the meat to get sizzling, but you could be falling foul of some of the unwritten rules on braai etiquette.

In the latest Cooking from the Heart, braai edition, by Heleen Meyer, there are details on etiquette based on research by Pharma Dynamics. Their survey shows that 87% of respondents don’t know what to bring when invited to a “bring and braai”. Others thought it is fine to make guests wait four hours for their food. But it gets wors!

Huge numbers of South Africans even expect everyone to light the fire together. The authors called in Jan Braai to get some order at the braai stand. According to Jan Braai, guests need to bring their own meat and drinks, and it’s always good manners to arrive with a snack, flowers or chocolate to thank the host.

It showed that some people keep guests waiting for up to four hours for food to be served. If it is a dreary crew, and the delay is not because everyone is glued to the TV watching the rugby, then you need to brush up on your braai-hosting skills.

“The general rule of thumb is between one to two hours.”

The survey revealed that 69% felt it was customary to light the fire together, but we all know that this never ever happens, because 99% of the time 30% of the guests arrive late. Just put a match to this rule, and the fire, and be damned.

There is also confusion as to who should braai the meat. Three out of 10 said it should be a team effort, but braai etiquette would be for the host to braai the meat and to accept assistance only if offered. Just don’t take over from the host. People have died doing this.

And 85% said that a separate grid should be provided for vegetarian, halaal and kosher guests, which know-all Jan Braai says is spot on!

Most respondents polled agreed on potato salad, green salad, garlic bread and roosterkoek as must-have sides, but these should be co-ordinated by the host. Happy Heritage Day!