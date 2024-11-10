Durban ECP pioneer to represent South Africa at international conference

Durban-based clinical expert and founder of the International External Counterpulsation Association (IECPA), Dr Rakesh Mohanlall is set to represent South Africa as a featured speaker at the inaugural IECPA conference in India later this month.

This highly anticipated event will gather renowned doctors, cardiologists, and surgeons from around the globe to exchange insights and share success stories in the innovative field of External Counterpulsation (ECP) therapy. ECP, often described as a "Natural Bypass," is a non-invasive, outpatient treatment revolutionizing cardiac care. Known for its ability to enhance blood flow to the heart and relieve symptoms such as chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath, ECP is especially beneficial for patients with severe cardiac conditions who have not responded to traditional treatments or are ineligible for surgery.

Its effectiveness in managing conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure has made ECP a globally preferred option for comprehensive heart health. Dr Mohanlall gained international recognition in 2008 as the world’s first Doctor of Technology in Cardiovascular Perfusion. A trailblazer in South African healthcare, he introduced External Counterpulsation to the country, establishing the only non-invasive, 3D diagnostic technology on the African continent to enable early detection and management of cardiovascular diseases.

Durban-based clinical expert and founder of the International External Counterpulsation Association (IECPA), Dr Rakesh Mohanlall is set to represent South Africa as a featured speaker at the inaugural IECPA conference in India later this month. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/Independent Newspapers "ECP works by increasing blood flow to the heart muscle, stimulating the development of collateral blood vessels and enhancing vascular compliance throughout the body," Dr. Mohanlall explained. "This process not only alleviates symptoms but also significantly reduces reliance on medications and improves patients’ quality of life. Many patients report feeling more energetic, experiencing better sleep, and a reduced need for interventions like surgery." The ECP treatment process is comfortable and requires no recovery time, allowing patients to resume their normal activities immediately, he said. During treatment, the patient lies on a specialized machine with ECG electrodes and pressure cuffs on the calves, thighs, and waist, which inflate and deflate rhythmically to stimulate blood flow.

However, ECP treatment requires specialized training and certification, ensuring that only qualified practitioners registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa administer it. Dr Mohanlall's ECP centre has already treated hundreds of patients, including international cases and medical doctors. Antoinette Jitsing who travelled from Mauritius with her husband suffering from advanced cardiac failure and severe chest pain, shared their experience: "After only two weeks of ECP, my husband's condition improved, and the pain almost disappeared. He can now walk and breathe with much more ease," said Jitsing.