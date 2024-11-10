Pat Lambie swaps rugby for real estate

Former Springbok rugby sensation Pat Lambie is making waves once again, but this time in the world of real estate. After hanging up his professional rugby boots in 2018 due to injuries, Lambie has embraced a new chapter in life, taking on the role of sales and project coordinator for various residential developments.

Former Springbok player Pat Lambie, his wife Kate and their sons Jackson, Samuel and Harry at their new home on the Seaton Estate. SUPPLIED With a keen eye for design and a passion for sustainable living, he is now set to move into his dream home with his wife Kate and their sons Jackson 5, Samuel 4 and 2 - month old Harry. House of Lambie, home of former Springboks and Sharks player Pat Lambie. Supplied Located in the picturesque Seaton Estate on the North Coast, overlooking the kilometer-long Christmas Bay beachfront, Lambie's eco-friendly home features a blend of modern design and functionality designed by architect Lisa Rorich. The house is not only a testament to Lambie's vision but also to his commitment to creating a lifestyle that celebrates the natural beauty of its surroundings.

A room with a view in House Lambie. SUPPLIED For Lambie, the decision to build on the North Coast was driven by the exceptional location. "We loved that it had a greenbelt on one side and sea views on the other, right at the highest point of the estate,” he said. “Seaton promises to offer a lifestyle second to none – walking trails, sports facilities, direct beach access, etc.”

House Lambie boasts five spacious bedrooms and is designed to harmonise with its coastal environment. The architectural style incorporates earthy and natural tones, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. The lower ground floor features an extra-length double garage, a domestic quarter complete with an ensuite and kitchenette, and JoJo water tanks strategically placed for efficiency. The heart of the home is found on the ground floor, where a well-appointed kitchen merges with a TV lounge and dining room, each space meticulously crafted to foster family interaction. The entertainment areas include a bar and braai area, a swimming pool, and a firepit. A unique addition, Bedroom 5, has its own ensuite and steam shower.

The first floor is reserved for tranquility, hosting a PJ lounge that opens into the master bedroom, featuring an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a bathroom while Bedroom 4 has its own ensuite. Despite the excitement, the journey to constructing House Lambie was not without its challenges. "There were a few key design elements which we had to compromise on, but in the end, it worked out well,” he said, “The look and feel is better than we imagined. We are very proud.”

Lambie’s experience has not only led him to create a beautiful home but has also imparted invaluable lessons along the way. Home is where the heart is. Former Springboks and Sharks player Pat Lambie has finished building his dream home. SUPPLIED His advice for anyone embarking on a similar journey was: prepare for the unexpected. “Things take a little longer and cost a little more than expected. Try to have all of your finishing selections lined up way in advance so that when decisions need to be made quickly, there is no rush or pressure. Involve a professional interior designer or decorator to look at the practicalities of your home early on.”

Lambie and his family aren’t the only ones who have chosen Seaton as their home. Geoff Perkins, the Managing Director of Collins Residential, said what was particularly exciting was the recent increase in international buyers, many drawn by KwaZulu-Natal’s exceptional year-round climate, reputable educational institutions, and the lifestyle balance that a place like Seaton offered. “It’s rewarding to see families relocating from overseas, specifically choosing Seaton for its proximity to top-tier schools and a healthier, more balanced way of life, without sacrificing connectivity or professional goals.