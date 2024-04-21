These elections must be about solutions and changes

SOUTH AFRICA is 37 days away from elections that have attracted the largest number of political parties and independent candidates that are contesting. This would bring certain challenges to the ever-capable Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), as some of the changes have not been communicated enough to the voters.

The distraction could be caused by the IEC being enmeshed in a legal tussle with political newcomers, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) over former president Jacob Zuma's candidacy. One of the changes that might surprise voters is the fact that voters can no longer vote where they are not registered unless they make an application to the IEC for a Section 24A vote that will allow them to vote outside of their voting districts. The cut-off date for Section 24A applications is May 17.

Of concern in these elections are lack of solutions by political parties from the ruling party to the opposition, for the economic climate we are in. The new African economy rankings from the International Monetary Fund have just been announced, and South Africa's economy is projected to be the biggest in the continent, dislodging Nigeria who descended to the fourth position in the summit, with Egypt and Algeria coming in at second and third, respectively. We need new leaders who will use this data for the benefit of businesses and South Africans who are losing jobs, can't find work and battling to pay bills. There's no point in celebrating economic rankings when the country is in a state of despondency. Another concern with these elections is the lack of voice and faces of women in leadership positions.