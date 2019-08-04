Fifteen families living in Malarina Gardens, Newlands West, claimed their complaints to eThekwini Municipality about a leaking pipe have been ignored. They said the problem started a decade ago when the municipality built a retaining wall which separated their properties from RDP flats that were built in 2009.

They have accused the municipality of doing a “shoddy” job.

During a visit this week, Citywatch found that the back yards of the affected residents were swampy and the walls were cracked as a result of the water leak.

Residents said water had been flowing non-stop into their yards since the city built the wall.

After sending numerous complaints, frustrated residents have started a petition in the hope of getting the city’s attention.

Cosmos Cebekhulu said most of the affected families have spent thousands of rand trying to protect their properties, but the problem required the service of the municipality.

“When the flats above our properties were being built, the bulldozers removed the storm water drain and, to date, this has not been replaced.

“This resulted in water flowing onto our property and some homes have been significantly damaged.

“After numerous meetings with councillors and enquiries to the municipality, there has been no progress with regards to our grievances.

“There were also stones erected with a makeshift iron fence on our property which (sic) is breeding rats and snakes and we need this removed.”

Lettie Khuzwayo said her property was soaked and furniture damaged.

“It’s frustrating to see my house in this state while I pay rates every month. Other than the physical damage, mosquitoes, rats and snakes have been a problem since this retaining wall was constructed.

“An official from the water and sanitation unit once visited to check whether the water was from the sewer line, but could not confirm it. The official did not fix it or offer solutions. The city has ignored our plight all these years as if we do not pay rates.

“I have sent numerous complaints and hired private surveyors to investigate the source of the water, but the problem remains unresolved. We have spent a lot of money trying to absorb the water which has damaged our properties, but the problem does not go away - it is beyond our control.”

Despite residents having reference numbers, city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said it was unaware of the problem, and said: “Thank you for bringing the matter to our attention. A team will be sent to investigate and advise residents accordingly.”

