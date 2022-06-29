Toast with Moët & Chandon at KZN’s top Golden Glow sunset spots

We’ve all been there, transfixed as the sun dips down to the horizon, setting the sky ablaze with luminosity, faces basking in the light. “That moment of anticipation, when the day is nearly behind you and the potential of the night lies ahead, symbolised by a magical golden glow - if that’s not worth raising a glass to, what is?” asks David White, General Manager of Moët & Chandon, South Africa & Middle East. Indeed, if life’s most joyful moments aren’t honoured with a glass of champagne, is it even a celebration? Since 1743, we’ve come to associate Moët & Chandon with extraordinary milestones and triumphs, precious moments, and celebrations big and small. Its bubbles charging up to burst at the surface, the iconic clink that sounds the cheers, that quintessential “pop” of the cork - it’s no wonder that this effervescent drink, so full of life and ebullience, is the one that we all choose when raising a glass.

Celebrate Golden Glow moments in style with Moët & Chandon at KZN’s favourite sunset spots and salute this enchanting time of day. You’re invited to bask in the golden glow and charge your golden goblets to one of life’s most impressive natural phenomena when you order Moët & Chandon at one of these fine establishments, while the sun performs its daily finale. Our favourite celebrities celebrating Golden Glow moments in style with Moët & Chandon: (from left) Trevor Stuurman, Thembi Seete and Zulu Mkhathini. BEVERLY HILLS The award-winning Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga, which first opened its doors in 1964, has become synonymous with elegance, gracious hospitality, and intuitive service. The Beverly Hills Hotel has hosted royalty, celebrities, and captains of industry, offering uninterrupted views of the ocean - making it the ideal location from which to toast to the golden hour with a glass of Moët & Chandon.

THE VIEWS BOUTIQUE HOTEL Sometimes, the best pairing to a glass of Moët & Chandon Imperial is simply golden hour and good company. Experience the golden glow with Moët & Chandon at The Views Boutique Hotel & Spa which boasts sweeping vistas of Durban's South Coast beaches and an award-winning restaurant – a fitting location to celebrate the golden hours with Moët & Chandon. DUKKAH

Known as the melting spot of Durban, Dukkah Restaurant and Bar on Durban’s Florida Road is a highlight of the culinary scene. Just add friends and family with a spectacular sunset and you’ll see why this is a Golden Glow sunset spot of choice. Enjoy a complimentary starter of salt and pepper squid or chicken croquettes with your purchase of Moët & Chandon. 14 ON CHARTWELL 14 on Chartwell Umhlanga is well known for its carefully sourced local produce and delicate cuisine. The lounge and cocktail terrace offer the ideal position from which to access the hustle and bustle of Umhlanga’s most happening streets - what better way to round off the day and enter an evening of fun at 14 on Chartwell than with Moët & Chandon and a complimentary portion of oysters.

Actress and entrepreneur, Celeste Khumalo celebrating Golden Glow moments in style with Moët & Chandon. AUTHENTIQ Owned by Chef Theo Chiloane, AuthentiQ is Durban’s latest hotspot and already a firm favourite with locals. The focus of this restaurant and bar in the hip and buzzing district of Morningside is to present high-end African cuisine. AuthentiQ is the place to be to celebrate those Golden Glow moments of togetherness with Moët & Chandon. About Moët & Chandon