Bay and Stellies share spoils in disappointing goalless draw

RIchards Bay (0) 0 Stellenbsoch (0) 0

Richards Bay and Stellenbosch could not be separated as they played out to a goalless draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday. Both teams were not at their attacking best and could not penetrate each other’s defences and shared the spoils. Stellies maintained their place in the top three while Richards Bay remained in tenth place on the standings.

Despite a positive result against Chippa last time out, head coach Steve Barker made an attacking change in his starting eleven for this encounter. The experienced trio of Sihle Nduli, Sanele Barns and Andre De Jong were swapped out for the youthful exuberance of Chumani Butsaka, Ibraheem Jabaar and fellow Durbanite 19-year-old Langelihle Phili. It was more a case of continuity for Natal Rich Boyz head coach Brandon Truter as he made just one change from the side that beat Sekhukhune United in the last outing.

Having expressed a desire to cement a peculiar playing style before the last international break, all eyes were on Richards Bay to finally show what they were about. And they looked set to entertain as they threatened the Stellies goal as early as the second minute via a set piece by right-back Lwandile Mabuya. Mabuya waved his wand of a right foot and called Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens into a fine save early on.

The hosts were not prepared to give Stellies any respect as they piled on the pressure and accumulated five successive corners with the visitors seemingly rattled. It was no surprise that the best chance of the opening stanza fell for Richards Bay after a first half of reasonable dominance and a weird showing by a hugely fancied Stellenbosch. Lively Richards Bay Yanela Mbuthuma was guilty of spurning that opportunity as he guided his header straight into the hands of Stephens in the middle of the goal after good work from the wing by Somila Ntsundwana.

It was very clear that Barker needed to make readjustments to his side at the half time break both on a mental and tactical standpoint after playing arguably one of their worst halves in recent season. Having moved up to third on the league standings in the last game, Stellies were desperate to maintain their mojo and keep up with the leading group. Instead, it was the Natal Rich Boyz that made adjustments at the break, bringing on Thabiso Kutumela and Thulani Gumede in place of Thando Buthelezi and Justice Figareido.

With the alterations made and the team talks out of the way, the second provided a more meaty affair. Despite a more energetic feel to the game, the first real chance of the second half only arrived in the 66th minute as goalkeeper Ian Otieno denied Ashley Cupido a second goal in two games for Stellies. As the game drew to the latter stage, it seemed as if both sides were happy to walk away with a point on the day.