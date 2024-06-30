Belligerent Klaasen takes Proteas so close yet so far

INDIA won the 2024 ICC Cricket World Cup by seven runs, beating South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados yesterday, and Independent Newspapers looks at the players who stood out. Jasprit Bumrah Special

When it comes to white-ball cricket, very few can compete with India’s Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm quick made early inroads into the Proteas’ batting unit as he dismissed opening batter Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram in his opening spell. The fast bowler came back into the attack and removed Klaasen and Marco Jansen to swing the momentum significantly in India’s favour. The 30-year-old finished with figures of 2-18 as he bowled India to a second T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados. Belligerent Klaasen The whole country has been calling for Klaasen to live up to his potential all tournament and the right-handed batter finally came to the fore in the final last night with a 27-ball 52. The 32-year-old struck 22 runs off the 15th over as he smashed the left-arm orthodox all around the park to get South Africa within reach of the 177-run target. From ball one, Klaasen looked in line for a big score as he quickly got into his rhythm and selected his shots to perfection before he was dismissed in the 16th over with South Africa 26 runs shy of the target.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant out early With Virat Kohli off to a good start, smacking Marco Jansen for three boundaries in the first over, India’s in-form man, Rohit Sharma, had to exert more pressure on South Africa when Keshav Maharaj took the second over. The right-handed batter went for a sweep shot to a delivery tossed just outside the off-stump line, only to find Heinrich Klaasen at deep-square leg to give South Africa a big wicket to get the game started. Rishab Pant, looking to continue the good momentum, went for a sweep only to balloon it behind to Quinton de Kock, who did not make any mistakes to hand South Africa their second wicket inside the opening two overs.

Quinton de Kock run-out brilliance Just when Axar Patel was teeing off, having been promoted up the order following the early dismissal of star batter Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock completed a brilliant run-out to send the left-handed batter back to the dugout and got South Africa ahead in the contest. Rabada strayed outside leg and with Axar Patel over-committing in backing-up left his crease, only for De Kock to unleash a pinpoint accurate throw to run him out at the non-striker’s end to hand the Proteas their fourth wicket in the 14th over. Virat Kohli onslaught