Chiefs in mass transfer exodus, Pirates sign Angolan maestro

SOWETO giants Kaizer Chiefs have promised their masses of fans a hugely improved 2024/2025 campaign as they begin a mass exodus of both players and coaching staff. Amakhosi yesterday announced the exit of six players and a coach to make room for what the club expects to be a season worthy of their rich history and brand.

The Glamour Boys finished in an unprecedented 10th spot in the DStv Premiership last season, raising the volume on calls for a new technical team and an improvement in the quality of players. The club issued a statement of intent as they aim to stand tall among the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. “As the management team, we are resolute in our determination to rectify the situation and ensure we turn things around in the new season,” the club statement read.

“We have thoroughly reviewed the season and have begun making appropriate changes as we get under way with preparations for the new season. “Members of management and the technical team will be working tirelessly over the next few weeks to ensure that the team hits the ground running when the 2024/25 season begins at the start of August.” The club also announced the release of defenders Njabulo Ngcobo and Sifiso Hlanti as well as midfielders Keagan Dolly and Siyethemba Sithebe, while Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzalez returned to his parent club Real Santa Cruz in Bolivia.

Chiefs are expected to announce a new technical team and a head coach in the next week, with Tunisian Nasredinne Nabi said to be the front-runner. Chiefs’ rivals Orlando Pirates also continued their work in the transfer market as they announced the signing of Angolan international Delvi Miguel Vieira, more commonly known as ‘Gilberto’. The 23-year-old winger dazzled at the recent Africa Cup of Nations and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Sea Robbers.