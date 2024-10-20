CT City brush Royal AM aside in ‘beer cup’

With this result, City will join neighbours Stellenbosch, Magesi FC, Marumo Gallants, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-final round. The quarterfinal draw will take place on Sunday.

Both teams played at a hectic pace at the start but the slippery conditions saw movements lack penetration because often there was a possession turn-over.

City could have ended the match as a contest by halftime because they had at least four gilt-edged scoring chances but Dondolo was the only one to capitalise.

Royal AM showed some delightful touches in the first half and traded heavily on a short-passing game but their sorties lacked direction and others broke down on the fringes of the opposition goalmouth.