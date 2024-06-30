Dazel finalises squad for Olympics

SPRINGBOK Women’s Sevens coach Renfred Dazel expressed satisfaction at the end of their two-week Olympic Games camp in Potchefstroom yesterday and said all planned objectives had been met. Dazel also finalised the 14-player roster for their first ever appearance at the Olympics, where their Rugby Sevens participation will start the day after the opening ceremony.

Team South Africa will play defending champions Australia in their opening game on July 27 and will also take on Great Britain and Ireland in Pool B of the competition. “I am very happy with what we got out of the two-week camp with the only unfortunate part having to tell some players that they were not in the final group. That is always a tough conversation, but in the end I am happy with the squad selected,” Dazel said. The camp also gave the coaching staff time to further integrate the likes of Sizophila Solontsi, Veroeshka Grain, and Byrhandre Dolf, who recently played in the XVs code, as well as Libbie Janse van Rensburg, who returned to action last month in the final HSBC SVNS event in Madrid, following recuperation from a lengthy injury.

Dazel named 12 players in the official squad and two extras that will travel with the team to France as standby reserves. Regular co-captains, Mathrin Simmers and Zintle Mpupha, are both included as Dazel stuck to the group used during the 2024 SVNS Series. There is a return for Marlize de Bruin who missed the last three tournaments of the regular season. Kemisetso Baloyi, Nadine Roos, Ayanda Malinga, Liske Lategan and Maria Tshiremba are other regulars that got the nod.

Dazel praised the attitude of the squad during two tough weeks. “We wanted to train at altitude, on firm surfaces and in good weather. We got all of that in Potchefstroom, with their Sports Village and High-Performance facilities answering all our needs. It was a tough two weeks and I can only congratulate the squad on the way they responded to the challenges we presented to them.” The team will enjoy a break before they assemble in Cape Town on July 7. They will depart to Montpellier in France on July 12. They will spend a week in the south of France training against Australia and Brazil before joining the world showpiece at the Olympic Village in Paris on July 20.

The Team SA squad for Paris 2024: 1. Mathrin Simmers 2. Zintle Mpupha

3. Sizophila Solontsi 4. Veroeshka Grain 5. Kemisetso Baloyi

6. Nadine Roos 7. Liske Lategan 8. Byrhandre Dolf

9. Ayanda Malinga 10. Libbie Janse van Rensburg 11. Marlize de Bruin