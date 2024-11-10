Downs to look to ‘real’ Brazilian Ribeiro for brilliance

FOR all his incredible individual brilliance, Lucas Ribeiro interestingly values team effort way more. Mamelodi Sundowns’ star from Brazil gave a rare interview to the media looking ahead to this afternoon’s Carling KnockOut semi-final clash with Marumo Gallants.

“I am fortunate to play for a great club with teammates who really help me to play well and to have won the championship and the AFL (Africa Football League) last season. I am happy with what we did last season and now I want to achieve more,” said Ribeiro. While it was put to him that he was unfortunate not to be nominated or even win an individual accolade last campaign, the Brazilian’s belief in team effort and less regard do individualism again came through. “The awards are good because they show how the coaches and teammates and rival teams see you. But I am more about the collective effort than the individualism.”

Meanwhile, as Smiso Msomi reports from the King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi - Magesi FC booked a place in their first ever cup final as they beat Richards Bay 1-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium yesterday. Dikwena tsa Meetse scored a scored halfway through the first half and protected it until the final whistle to keep their fairytale run in the cup going. Clinton Larsen’s men will face either Marumo Gallants or Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

The Limpopo based outfit showed grit and determination to manouvre their way through Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay took keep their dreams of a first trophy in the top flight. Magesi silenced the home crowd when they opened the scoring through a calamitous mistake at the back in the 27th minute. Right-wing back Tholang Mashigo showed his street wisdom as he latched onto a bad back pass by Tshepo Mabua before showing his composure to slot past Ian Otieno.

With already a few shocks under their belt in this competition, Magesi headed to Umlazi with a bounce on their step and with ambitions to keep their fairytale run going. Standing in their way was a very experienced Richards Bay who tweaked their formation as well as their playing personnel. For the first time this season, Brandon Truter deployed a 3-5-2 formation looking to counter the aerial threat of the visitors with three big defenders.