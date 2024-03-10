Erasmus credits players after NWU honours him with doctorate

DOCTOR Rassie Erasmus. That’s how the Springbok head coach will be known in the future after the North West University (NWU) decided to bestow an honourary doctorate on the Boks tactical mastermind after his double World Cup wins with the side.

Erasmus, though, gave credit to the players who won the titles, but was grateful for the honour. “I’m extremely honoured and humbled to recieve this recognition but I have to give all the credit to the Springbok team and management for their resilience and determination over the last few years who made this possible,” Erasmus said in a statement. “Rugby is a team sport and success is a collective effort. So, although this is an incredible achievement for me personally, all credit must go to everyone who made a massive contribution and huge sacrifices throughout the last few years and to our supporters who have been unwavering in their support for the national team.”

Erasmus, who returns to the Boks coaching helm after the departure of former coach Jacques Nienaber, had his first alignment camp with 43 players and started preparation for the 2024 international season. The reigning World Champions will play against Wales, Ireland, and Portugal over June and July, while the All Blacks will arrive in South Africa for two tests later in the year during the Rugby Championship. The university announced on Friday that Erasmus will receive the honourary doctorate after the NWU council approved it, in recognition of his innovative and exceptional management of the Springboks during their victorious 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup campaigns, his significant standing in the international rugby coaching arena, his strong drive and focus on diversity and inclusion, and his commitment to social responsibility.