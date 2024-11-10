Etzebeth and Kolisi will lead the Boks together

Kolisi will spearhead one of the most experienced Bomb Squads in Rassie Erasmus’ reign, with Pieter-Steph du Toit, RG Snyman, Jasper Wiese and Malcolm Marx among the power-packed substitutes. “Siya and I always discuss things together, no matter who is starting,” said Etzebeth, who will lead the Boks out for the tour opener in Edinburgh. “Me and Siya always work together, on and off the field. He maybe speaks to the referee a bit more but we like to discuss things before we make decisions. It doesn’t matter who starts.”

Erasmus’s plan is to bulldoze the Scottish forwards into submission with a 7-1 bench split and Etzebeth says the 15 forwards who will do duty have to carry out the plan, which is about ensuring the dangerous Scotland backline gets little quality ball. “The guys who start have to pull their weight,” he said. “The coaching staff can sub you very quickly if you are not performing. Everything starts with the forwards, from the first kick-off. Rassie has gone with 7-1 and it looks like we have a powerful bench on paper but games are not won on paper. “We have to be at our best to make sure our backs can have some fun out there. But it is not going to be easy. Scotland had some very good results in the Six Nations and their teams are doing well in the United Rugby Championship, especially the Glasgow Warriors. They are the champions and had a good result recently in Stellenbosch (against the Stormers).