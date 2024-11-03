Hanekom making ‘mental switch’ for Bok dream

Cameron Hanekom doesn’t come across as a big talker off the pitch – but he is certainly loud and proud on it. The 22-year-old Bulls star has set the United Rugby Championship alight over the last two seasons, and even though an untimely hamstring injury in the final against Glasgow in June perhaps delayed his Springbok call-up, he has now got his chance.

Having been denied possible selection for the Ireland series and Rugby Championship due to that injury, Hanekom had another unique experience in finally cracking an invite to the Bok squad, after replacing utility back Damian Willemse, who has undergone surgery on his groin this week. His arrival puts to bed those rumours of possibly turning out for Wales, who he qualifies for through his grandmother. Asked this week whether he has been giving his new teammates some Welsh lessons, Hanekom replied from the training camp in Jersey: “No, no, no! Never (crossed his mind to play for Wales).

“I must say, I always dreamed of becoming a Springbok. I will keep on working as hard as possible to make the dream come true. I never thought of going to Wales or playing for them. “This has been an unbelievable experience so far, seeing all the okes here. I’ve been looking up to them always, and it’s been a dream come true, just to be able to be involved in such a high-quality environment. “It’s double World Cup winners that I’m with, and I can’t actually put it in words – it’s been great.

“I was in disbelief when I got the call, and asked if it was a joke. “The dream was always to strive towards becoming a Springbok. I’m not there yet, but being in the squad and being able to learn so much from people I’ve been looking up to for my whole, entire career, it’s been incredible. “It’s been a dream come true, just to be in this environment. It’s already been really amazing, and the dream is already half-true, and I hope to make a good and positive impact on the team.”

Hanekom has caught the eye with his incredible pace for a No 8, often ranging up in the wide channels for the Bulls and running excellent lines off the shoulders of teammates such as Elrigh Louw and Ruan Nortjé – with some comparing him to Pierre Spies and even Bob Skinstad.

But it has been noticeable this season that Hanekom has also operated in tighter spaces, mixing it up between looking for the outside gaps and being confrontational to get the Bulls over the advantage line. It is known that Rassie Erasmus likes to see his loose forwards being able to impose themselves on the opposition physically, but Hanekom said that he hasn’t spoken to the Bok coach about his style of play. He has also featured at openside flank for the Bulls, with franchise coach Jake White stating that the youngster from Ceres – who attended Paarl Boys’ High – is able to play in all three loose-trio positions.

That kind of dynamic versatility could be handy for the Boks as they prepare to take on Scotland (November 10), England (November 16) and Wales (November 23). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vodacom Bulls (@blue_bulls_official) “I must say, I am versatile when it comes to playing six, seven or eight. I don’t mind playing (anywhere) or have a preferred position at the moment,” Hanekom said. “It’s more about being able to have a mental switch, knowing that every position has its different role, and being able to just do it to the best of my ability.