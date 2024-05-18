Indomitable Downs shade Stellies CAF hopes

MAMELODI Sundowns ran out slender 1-0 winners over Stellenbosch FC in a top-of-the-table DStv Premiership encounter at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday. The three-point haul ensures champions Sundowns are on target to finish the Premiership season undefeated – a feat that has never been achieved.

On top of that, with this win Sundowns went to 72 points, which is a Premier Soccer League record. What still gives Stellenbosch hopes of a top-two finish and securing a CAF Champions League slot, is that Orlando Pirates also lost yesterday. At this rate, the battle for second place will go down to the wire, with one round of matches remaining.

Two attack-minded sides battled to wrest the early initiative, but Stellenbosch’s high press seemed to give them the edge with final third entries, although without obvious threats. This enterprising start saw the opening seven minutes produce three corners, two of which went Stellenbosch’s way. In addition, Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners had two shots at goal, one of which grazed the crossbar. As the match wore on, Sundowns managed to slow the game down, and that allowed them to gain a possession advantage. Midway through the half, they fashioned scoring chances for Sipho Mbule and Thembinkosi Lorch, but neither capitalised.

Just when Sundowns’ pressure looked like it would make an impact, Stellenbosch were awarded a penalty, but Sundowns’ keeper Ronwen Williams saved Rayners’ spot-kick. Towards the end of the half, striker Peter Shalulile had a few scoring chances, which he should have exploited to ensure that Sundowns were at least one goal up by the time referee Philangenkosi Khumalo blew for half-time. When second-half play resumed, Sundowns again held the upper hand, but the lively Stellenbosch were always up for half chances. Right-winger Devin Titus hashed one such opportunity after the opposition defence was caught napping.