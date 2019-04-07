The Proteas are going to the World Cup with the best team possible.

Durban - THE announcement this week by Cricket South Africa (CSA) that quotas and transformation targets would not influence the squad selection for the upcoming Cricket World Cup has been welcomed. CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe, speaking at the T20 Challenger launch on Thursday, said the squad would be based purely on merit and the selections would be made by coach Ottis Gibson, chief selector Linda Zondi and team captain Faf du Plessis.

“I’d like to think that they will have that sort of picture in mind and most importantly, they will choose the final 15 that represents the best that we have in the country,” said Moroe.

The announcement comes after the allegations made by AB de Villiers in his autobiography, AB, that former CEO Haroon Lorgat ordered Vernon Philander be selected ahead of Kyle Abbott for the 2015 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Moroe assured that there would be no board interference.

Sam Ramsamy, former chairperson of South Africa non-racial Olympic Committee, said abandoning the quota system for the world cup was encouraging for the future of cricket.

“Cricket has seen an accelerated rate of transformation compared to other sports. I strongly believe the transformation targets were successful in nurturing players of colour to the point where they are world class.”

The South African Institute of Race Relations also welcomed the decision, it said in a statement.

Werner Human, deputy chief operating officer of Solidarity, said the decision to depoliticise sporting environments was a step in the right direction.

The Proteas’ 15-man ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 squad will be announced on April 18. They will play the opening match against England at the Oval, on May 30.

