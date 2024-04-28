Lions in a good state ahead of final

Most times, the semi-final stage of a competition can be trickier than the final, and the fact that the Lions managed to execute their plans in the semi-final puts them in good stead for today’s final against the Dolphins at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Lions coach Russell Domingo understands that his team cannot afford to rest on their laurels despite their near-perfect performance in the semi-final.

“It was a really good performance against the Titans,” Domingo agrees. “Semi-finals are often nerve-racking. They can be harder to handle than the final itself. But we kept calm and composed. It was a really solid performance in the semi-final, but we cannot rest on our laurels,” he added. The Lions have high expectations as one of the top domestic teams in the country. Moreover, their position at the top of the standings in the round-robin stage and the home venue for the final will undoubtedly take the pressure up a notch.

However, the Lions have seasoned campaigners in their camp to guide them to safety amid all the pressure and expectation. All eyes will be on former captain Temba Bavuma and top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen to lead from the front. “There is always a lot of expectation on us because we topped the log and we have a very good side, and in T20 cricket anything is possible,” said Domingo. “Rassie is scoring runs where it counts, he showed really good intensity against the Titans (in the semi-final), and Temba is also playing well. I can see a big score just around the corner for him.

“You want your big names to perform in the big games. But the big names are the guys who know under pressure that you don’t have to play 100% perfect cricket, you just need to play solid, do the basics really well, and stay calm and disciplined.” Most importantly, Domingo understands that the Dolphins have quality players of their own, who while not necessarily “big name” players can certainly cause damage on their day. Domingo says the Lions will have to be close to their best to defeat the KwaZulu-Natal-based unit today.