Magesi humble Sundowns to win CKO

MAGESI (2) Kakora 48’, Mekoa 88’

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (1) Rayners 36’ This could not be scripted. So, such is the unpredictability of this beautiful game the old adage ‘football is fickle at the top’ yet again burst into life!

Magesi achieved the improbable last night as they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in regulation time to win the Carling Knockout final in Bloemfontein. Magesi on cloud nine as they down Mamelodi Sundowns to win Carling Knockout final. Photo: Supplied You can bet this wasn’t on the menu. Sundowns were the outright favourites for this final, given not only their pedigree, but their incredible run to this showdown. The champions of the land scored a whopping 11 unanswered goals in the three games coming into this game, including thumping arch-Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the quarter-final.

This was also set to be a point of vindication for coach Manqoba Mngqithi as he’d possibly win his first trophy in charge of the Brazilians after a ‘ridiculed appointment’ and tough start. But boy, Clinton Larsen and the people of Mangaung had other ideas. They incredibly tore up the script to end Sundowns hopes of a cup triumph since 2022 in some style. Larsen made history with the city’s beloved club in 2012, Bloemfontein Celtic, as they beat Sundowns in the final of the same competition.

That feat engraved his name to the people of this province. As a result, they backed his team from start to finish tonight, with song and chants – hence they’ll claim this triumph as well. Granted, Sundowns showed their ruthlessness to get here – their quality coupled with hard work – but it was the hard work and never-say-die attitude of Dikwena that prevailed. Dikwena showed they have nerves of steel from the outside as a result when the gulf in quality between the two sides was evident as early as the warm-up, but they didn’t panic at all.

Magesi’s coach Clinton Larsen chatted to deputy Papi Zothwane on the pitch during warm-up, while Manqoba Mnqqithi was casually conversing with sporting director Flemming Berg on the bench. Emotions would thereafter run high for Larsen as he was embraced by his former players – at a ground he is cherished a lot – en route to the dressing rooms. Come the match, Sundowns embraced their favourites’ tag and showed their prowess as they took the game to the newbies, with silk play and flair.

But the cometh hour, cometh the man. Elvis Chipezeze stood between Sundowns, the lead, and won early on, proving why he was voted the Player of the Match in the last the games. Chipezeze didn’t only make it four POM awards in succession after their win here, but he’s on course to win his second Player of the Tournament award in the competition. Chipezeze won his maiden reward for his exploits in goal after another giant slaying cup final as his then club Baroka FC beat Orlando Pirates in the 2018.

The Zimbabwean international announced his presence in this final with his first stop, brilliantly saving Teboho Mokoena’s piledriver after he connected with a loose ball. The Magesi bench and supporters suffered an injury scare when their main man went down needing medical attention, but Chipezeze would dust himself to save Mokoena’s curling effort. And while Chipezeze showed his worth, Sundowns continued to be patient in build-up, while the happy feet of Lucas Ribeiro made them dance.

Ribeiro has been Sundowns’ go-to-player this season. As such he was the Player of the Match when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 in the semis – a stone’s throw away from here. Such is the sheer quality of the Brazilian that when his first defence splitting pass attempt, with the outside of his boot, to Iqraam Rayners didn’t succeed, he had a second bite of the cherry. Ribeiro released Rayners with a sumptuous pass – which the Brazilian football gods would be proud of – before the latter composed himself to finally beat Chipezeze.

That goal sent the Yellow Nation into jubilation, while Mngqithi saluted all members of his bench with sheer joy as he was in the lead for his possibly first silverware as the sole head coach. But ruthless as Sundowns may have been in this competition – having scored their 12th goal in four games amid tonight’s lead – Dikwena proved they are made of sterner stuff. They took the game to the Brazilians from the outset in the second half – a feat that they were incredibly rewarded for as Tshepo Kakora scored the equaliser.

Edmore Chirambadare controlled well from the edge of the box before picking up Kakora who slotted past Ronwen Williams who was on a mini vacation in the first half. Magesi went toe-to-toe with the Brazilians, and they were duly rewarded later as Deolin Mekoa poked home Chirambadare’s corner-kick just five minutes before stoppage time. That goal sealed Magesi’s fate as the stadium burst into sheer euphoria after the final whistle, with the players even soaking Larsen with champagne and hoisting him during his media duties.