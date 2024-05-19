Maritzburg in the centre of NFD play-off permutations

IN WINNING the Motsepe Foundation Championship with two matches to spare, MAGESI FC robbed us of a finale as exciting as the one that saw Polokwane City and Cape Town Spurs bringing the curtain down on last season with a winner-takes all clash for promotion to the elite league. But do not despair, for the final day of the National First Division (NFD) will again be a thriller, as four teams battle for the two promotional play-off spots. And to spice things up, those four teams are up against each other – second-placed University of Pretoria hosting third-placed Baroka FC, while the teams in fourth and fifth spots – JDR Stars and Maritzburg United – lock horns in Soshanguve.

If first round results are anything to go by, predicting the outcome of these matches would be tantamount to attempting to tell black from dark blue in the dark – near impossible. While they won 1-0 at Maritzburg in October, Stars will remember how tough that match was and know that they will need to bring their A-game this afternoon. Their victory then was achieved via an 84th-minute penalty kick converted by Prince Nxumalo in a tightly contested affair that could have gone either way. Baroka and AmaTuks drew 1-1 in December in a weird clash that produced two own goals, Lehlogononlo Nonhyane gifting AmaTuks the lead just before 20 minutes and Samuel Julies returning the favour in the first minute of time added on at the end of the match.

With so much at stake this time around, expect these ties to be even tighter. Ahead of the matches this afternoon (3pm), senior soccer writer Matshelane Mamabolo looks at the permutations of what each of the four clubs requires to book their play-off spot. University of Pretoria (48 points)

Victory will seal AmaTuks’ runners-up berth, but they merely need a draw to secure their place in the play-off. That result will see them finishing the season on 49 points – a tally that can only be matched by Stars should they beat Maritzburg. They could still make the play-off even in defeat, dependent on Maritzburg beating Stars. Baroka FC (46 points) If they beat AmaTuks, the second spot is theirs, unless Stars beat Maritzburg by an avalanche to overtake them via goal difference. A draw will only be enough for third place if Stars drop points (draw or lose). Defeat will see them miss out, no matter the result in the other match as Maritzburg will beat them on goal difference should the Midlands team be victorious.

JDR Stars (46 points) The Soshanguve outfit’s chances of making the play-off hinge on them bettering whatever result Baroka gets, thanks to their inferior goal difference against Bakgaga. So, they have to win the battle against the side that call themselves “The Team of Choice” and hope that the Limpopo outfit don’t get maximum points at Tuks Stadium. A draw would also be enough if Baroka lose. Maritzburg United (43)