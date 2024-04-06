Pirates revive CAF hopes with Mabasa hat-trick

ORLANDO PIRATES (7) Mabasa 11, 51, 78, Mofokeng 14, Dlamini 32, Mthethwa 75, Kimvuidi 90+2

GOLDEN ARROWS (1) Nguse 77 ORLANDO Pirates revived their hopes of finishing second in the DStv Premiership after hammering Golden Arrows 7-1 at Orlando Stadium last night.

The win lifted Pirates to third on the log with 37 points, two behind second-placed Stellenbosch who have a game in hand. It was the perfect result and performance from Pirates who struggled in the last two games, losing to Sekhukhune United and drawing with Moroka Swallows. Pirates next have AmaZulu waiting for them in the Nedbank Cup last eight on Saturday.

For Arrows this was a humiliating result, and a huge disappointment for the team that was fast improving under coach Steve Komphela. Komphela was gracious in defeat and made time to chat with his counterpart Jose Riveiro after the final whistle. The day belonged to Tshegofatso Mabasa though, as he scored a hat-trick, got the Player of the Match award and climbed to the top of the scoring charts (10).

Following their recent blemishes Pirates went into this game knowing that they had to win if they were to revive their chances of finishing second. And they did it in style. Pirates took a comfortable 3-0 lead into the break, with the rain that poured down in Orlando sealing the blessings. Mabasa put Pirates up when he pounced from close range after Sifiso Mlungwana parried Makhehlene Makhaula’s shot into his path.

Relebohile Mofokeng doubled their lead within three minutes, making his markers eat dust inside the box. Mofokeng benefited from Patrick Maswanganyi’s defence-splitting pass, making up for a chance he missed earlier. Kabelo Dlamini should have added his name on the scoreline thereafter, but Mlungwana blocked his low and hard shot.

Arrows, surprisingly, started to see more of the ball after that goal, with Kagiso Malinga forcing a brilliant save from goalkeeper Sipho Chaine. Pirates were quick to extinguish Arrows’ fire as Dlamini made up for his earlier blemish, slotting home from close range after being teed up by Mofokeng. The Sea Robbers could have added the fourth in stoppage time after Maswanganyi was brought down by Mlungwana inside the box. But Mabasa hit a timid penalty that was saved by Mlungwana.

Mabasa made up for it by tapping into an empty net in the second half after Mlungwana missed Thabiso Lebitso’s cutback. With the points all but wrapped up, Pirates made tactical changes as Sandile Mthethwa and Siyabonga Mpontshane replaced Tapelo Xoki and Chaine. Mthethwa made his involvement count after heading home Dlamini’s cross before Lungelo Nguse pulled one back for the visitors from close range.