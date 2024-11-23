Province, Lions set for thrilling final day showdown

Western Province and the Lions set for a final day showdown in their CSA four-day contest at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg today.
Province were 88/3 when stumps were called, and they will go into the fourth and final day needing a further 229 runs to win, while the Lions still need seven wickets to secure their second win of the tournament.
The defending champions held all the cards heading into the third day, but contributions from Mthiwekhaya Nabe (10), Onke Nyaku (38), and Jody Lawrance (18) ensured that the visitors avoided the follow-on and forced the Lions to bat with a lead of 195 runs.
Province had a tough task ahead of them, and they knew only wickets would get them back into the contest. Roles were reversed as the visitors went on the hunt as a pack and their bowling attack delivered the goods.
First innings centurion Dominic Hendricks (2) couldn’t repeat his heroics, and he was out to the ever-growing all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana (2/12), who was handed the task of bowling with the new ball together with Nyaku.
Muhammad Manack (3) and Zubayr Hamza (5) soon followed as the visitors made inroads into the home side’s batting lineup and fought their way back to the contest. The Lions were reduced to 27/3 but still had a healthy lead of 222.
Carnage ensued soon; what was only a poor start to the second innings, began to threaten the Lions’ stronghold on proceedings as Province loosened their grip with wickets falling regularly.
The home side fell to 44/8, and the advantage they had was not only slipping away, but the Cape side had now turned the match into their favour.
Delano Potgieter (54) and Tshepo Moreki (23) gave respect to the Lions score with their decent contributions down the order as the last two wickets added 77 runs, which could turn out to be important on the final day.
Province were set a target of 316 runs to win, but they will rue not taking full advantage of their start as late wickets ensured a tense final day finish. Edward Moore and Jonathan Bird's opening stand of 77 laid the perfect platform for the visitors chase, but three quick wickets brought the contest back into balance.
Moore was unbeaten on 34 when stumps were called, and he will play a key role if the visitors are to get the required runs on day four. Moreki was the pick of the bowlers with his 2/21.