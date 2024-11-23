Province, Lions set for thrilling final day showdown

Western Province and the Lions set for a final day showdown in their CSA four-day contest at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg today. Province were 88/3 when stumps were called, and they will go into the fourth and final day needing a further 229 runs to win, while the Lions still need seven wickets to secure their second win of the tournament.

The defending champions held all the cards heading into the third day, but contributions from Mthiwekhaya Nabe (10), Onke Nyaku (38), and Jody Lawrance (18) ensured that the visitors avoided the follow-on and forced the Lions to bat with a lead of 195 runs. Province had a tough task ahead of them, and they knew only wickets would get them back into the contest. Roles were reversed as the visitors went on the hunt as a pack and their bowling attack delivered the goods. First innings centurion Dominic Hendricks (2) couldn’t repeat his heroics, and he was out to the ever-growing all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana (2/12), who was handed the task of bowling with the new ball together with Nyaku.

Muhammad Manack (3) and Zubayr Hamza (5) soon followed as the visitors made inroads into the home side’s batting lineup and fought their way back to the contest. The Lions were reduced to 27/3 but still had a healthy lead of 222. Carnage ensued soon; what was only a poor start to the second innings, began to threaten the Lions’ stronghold on proceedings as Province loosened their grip with wickets falling regularly. The home side fell to 44/8, and the advantage they had was not only slipping away, but the Cape side had now turned the match into their favour.