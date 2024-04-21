Racing operator 4Racing announces sweeping changes

HORSE racing operator 4Racing has drawn up plans for an enhanced experience for the “sport of kings” on the Highveld and in Gqeberha. The horse racing fraternity in these regions will see an increase in stakes and trainer incentives, an exciting fixture calendar, and facility upgrades at Turffontein Racecourse, the Vaal Racecourse and Fairview Racecourse in Gqeberha.

These venues will undergo renovation to ensure the best possible racing experience for all stakeholders. One of the features of the horse racing operator’s commitment is an eight percent increase in stakes, bringing the overall stakes pot for the period to an impressive R177 million. As a leader in this regard, 4Racing offers the largest stakes pot in the country, attracting top talent and ensuring thrilling racing for all.

With 122 scheduled fixtures for the Highveld and 66 for Gqeberha, 4Racing guarantees the biggest opportunity to highlight the best of South African horse racing. To reward the dedication and talent of trainers on the Highveld and Gqeberha, there is an attractive incentives programme. Trainers can earn between R15,000 and R35,000 per month, with a minimum guarantee of R15,000 from May 2024 to February 2025.

Trainers who produce 90 percent of their monthly runners across the programme (Highveld or Gqeberha), excluding Grade One, Two and Three runners, will be eligible for the incentives. Should a trainer produce 90 percent of his runners on the Highveld or in Gqeberha during May, June and July 2024, the trainer will receive a payment of R25,000 per month into their account subject to meeting a runner per box criteria which will be communicated. And, should a trainer produce 90 percent of his runners from August 2024 to February 2025, he or she will receive R15,000 per month.

“Recognising the invaluable contribution of trainers, 4Racing is committed to providing additional support and subsidies to further incentivise participation,” said 4Racing head of operations Gabriel Soma. “Trainers who meet specific criteria will receive substantial discounts on stable rentals, encouraging a supportive environment for their operations. “The subsidy programme for Raiders will also ensure decent compensation and support for trainers bringing horses to race with the people’s operator.