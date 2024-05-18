Richards Bay slip closer to play-offs after City defeat

RICHARDS BAY’S chances of avoiding the play-offs are slim and none, and slim has seemingly just left town. The Natal Rich Boys will go into the final match of the season next weekend occupying the dreaded 15th spot that will see them having to battle it out for a DStv Premiership spot with two teams from the second tier Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Victors over Orlando Pirates last weekend, there was a glimmer of hope that coach Vusumuzi ‘Kanu’ Vilakazi and his boys will do the same to Cape Town City to force an intriguing finale as they battle for survival with fellow KwaZulu-Natal outfit Royal AM. But they came unstuck in the Mother City, losing 3-1 to the Citizens while AM earned a crucial point courtesy of a goalless draw against Chippa United. And now, the best Richards Bay can do is finish on equal points (30) with Royal and then avoid the play-offs via goal difference. They are better-placed in that regard as they have a -14 to Royal’s -20. For them to stay up automatically though, they have to beat a Stellenbosch FC that is chasing a CAF Champions League spot that can only be secured via victory – unless Orlando Pirates lose to SuperSport on the final day.

Stellies have had their wings clipped lately following that incredible 25-match unbeaten run, the Winelands outfit losing to Moroka Swallows last weekend and to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. Can Bay beat them? The 2-1 first round defeat they suffered would seem to suggest otherwise. But football is fickle at the top and anything is possible. What would no doubt give Bay hope is that AM are not having a great time of it. That goalless draw with Chippa was the first time they earned a point in six matches. Next up for the club owned by flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is a Swallows side that has just secured their stay up and would thus have nothing but pride to play for.