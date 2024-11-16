Springbok player ratings against England: Grant Williams, Cheslin Kolbe too hot to handle at Twickenham

It wasn’t pretty, but the Springboks hung in during a frenetic second half to record a 29-20 victory over England at Twickenham in London on Saturday night. Here’s how we rated the world champions...

Aphelele Fassi: 6/10 Didn’t get many chances to showcase his pace out wide. Unlucky that his pass drifted forward for a ruled-out try by Kurt-Lee Arendse. Claimed a few high balls in typically cool fashion, and put in some long clearing kicks. Cheslin Kolbe: 9

The first try was a fairly easy one from Manie Libbok’s cross-kick, but the second was trademark Kolbe as he stepped past opposite number Ollie Sleightholme to claim a crucial five-pointer in the final quarter. Also put in a few dazzling runs and vital kicks. Jesse Kriel: 6 Had his hands full in trying to contain England centres Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence, but handled it well in organising the Bok defence. Didn’t get the ball in open space to showcase his pace.

Damian de Allende: 8 Barnstorming display from the Bok No 12. Got his head stuck in dark places defensively and at the breakdowns, and carried the ball with venom. Lovely break to set up Kolbe’s second try – and even won a lineout!

Kurt-Lee Arendse: 7 Was full of running in chasing those up-and-unders and winning back a few in the air. Also put in a massive tackle on Ollie Lawrence, with the ball spilling out. Raced over in the left corner to dot down, but the try was ruled out due to a Fassi forward pass.

Manie Libbok: 5 Didn’t have the best of starts as a left-footed up-and-under skewed off his boot. Also missed a conversion and a long-range penalty at the posts. Pulled off a trademark cross-kick for Cheslin Kolbe to score, and launched a perfect up-and-under won by Kurt-Lee Arendse in the build-up to Grant Williams’ brilliant try.

Grant Williams: 9 The best Bok at Twickenham. THAT solo try was alone worth giving him a 10, but he made a few unforced errors. The touchdown, though, was special as he sped past Ellis Genge and handed off Jack van Poortvliet, before leaving Freddie Steward for dead with a superb step. Slick service from the base, and good box-kicks too.

Jasper Wiese: 7

Contested the breakdowns well, and was one of the few Bok forwards who brought his real physicality in defence on the night. Made his usual hard carries as well. Pieter-Steph du Toit: 6 Followed up Eben Etzebeth’s charge-down with one of his own on Marcus Smith’s kick to score in the left corner. Was a willing ball-carrier and defender, but didn’t get enough opportunities to run at England.

Siya Kolisi: 7

Made his presence felt with a massive early hit on England No 8 Ben Earl. Was lively around the pitch with ball-in-hand, and busy in defence. RG Snyman: 8 Fronted up well as the starting No 5, stealing England lineouts and operating a smooth Bok set-piece. One outstanding line-break and offload, and got stuck in at close quarters on attack and defence.

Eben Etzebeth: 7 Got the first charge-down in the Du Toit try. Read Van Poortvliet’s box-kicks well to keep the pressure on throughout. Made some huge carries in the tight exchanges, although missed Marcus Smith’s dummy in the lead-up to Sleightholme’s try.

Wilco Louw: 8 The Bulls powerhouse ut the heat on England No 1 Ellis Genge from the first scrum, and was eventually rewarded by the referee with penalties in subsequent set-pieces. Put himself about in general play too, making a few carries and tackles, and justified his selection.

Bongi Mbonambi: 6 Found his jumpers at the lineout, and was part of a powerful Bok scrum. Made some useful carries in the tight-loose. Replaced by Malcolm Marx in 46th minute. Ox Nche: 6

Left the field in the 33rd minute with a big cut on his right knee. Was strong in the scrums and carried the ball with interest as usual, but was caught out in defence for the first two England tries. Best off the Bench – Malcolm Marx: 8 Some crucial interventions in defence in a jittery last quarter for the Boks, with a number of breakdown contests. Put his body on the line to keep a marauding England pack at bay.

Points-Scorers