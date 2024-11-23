Springboks end year on high with dominance in Cardiff

The struggle between the Springboks and Wales last night resembled a lost boy forlornly whistling in the dark as the monster encroached. But, as executioner Rassie Erasmus had promised, there would be no mercy in Cardiff, as the home side perished 45-12. Match report: It wasn't perfect, but the #Springboks scored seven tries to finish the 2024 season on a high in Cardiff 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#ForeverGreenForeverGold #WALvRSA

Erasmus's Green Machine was never going to be stopped by a team on an 11-match losing streak. Although Erasmus midweek said he had buried the hatchet with Warren Gatland, the British and Irish Lions coach with whom he had butted heads, it is doubtful he will shed tears as Gatland surely walks the plank. The Boks have gone unbeaten on a November tour for the first time since 2014 and their 85 percent win record for the year is the best since Nick Mallett's team won 11 out of 12 games in 1998.

— Springboks (@Springboks) November 23, 2024 The first whistle began wave after wave of South African attacks which propelled Franco Mostert into space and over the line for a try he will treasure given that he only came into the side because of a late withdrawal by Jean Kleyn and after a winter out of the game with a broken leg. The game had barely restarted when Kurt-Lee Arendse was worked into space and the inside pass went to Eben Etzebeth for his seventh try in 130 Tests. Arendse, a deadly wing that is only vaguely in the shadow of the great Cheslin Kolbe, finished a slick backline movement from a clinical lineout and the Boks were 19-0 up after as many minutes.

If this was a boxing fight, the red corner would have had the white towel in hand after 30 minutes and praying for a chance to halt the hiding. There was a form of respite for Wales when the 30th minute saw a groggy Etzebeth leave the field for a Head Impact Assessment. The wilting Welsh had no answer to the flexing Springbok muscle and the unremitting power play thrust Elrigh Louw over for his first try in 12 Tests for his country.

Promisingly for the match as a contest, Wales miraculously worked their way into the Springbok 22, for the first time in the game, and wing Rio Dyer scored as the halftime hooter sounded for a 6-25 halftime deficit. But in reality they were no-hopers because the Boks unleashed the Bomb Squad and that would be like a sabre-wielding cavalry wading into peasants armed with picks and shovels.

— Springboks (@Springboks) November 23, 2024 And after five minutes of jousting, Arendse broke down the touchline and fed Aphelele Fassi for a morale-breaking try for the 74 000 present at the Principality Stadium. In the 60h minute, there was a call from the Springboks that quintessentially summed up their DNA. A penalty deep in the Wales 22 was taken as a set scrum and that was akin to marching the Welsh scrum to the gallows. They wilted, the ball went through a few phases and replacement prop Gerhard Steenekamp enjoyed a moment of glory when he barreled over for a maiden Test try.

There was an 80-minute consolation try for Ben Thomas but the final synopsis was that this game was about the best and the worst in the world rugby rankings of the Top Tier rankings Scorers Springboks — Tries: Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Elrigh Louw, Aphelele Fassi, Gerhard Steenkamp, Jordan Hendrikse. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (5).