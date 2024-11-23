Springboks razzmatazz UK in Autumn Tour

The Springboks ended their UK tour unbeaten after a 45-12 win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday evening. Despite making several changes, the world champions were far too good for their opponents, raking in seven tries. Independent Newspapers rate the performance of the Bok players.

Match report: It wasn't perfect, but the #Springboks scored seven tries to finish the 2024 season on a high in Cardiff 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#ForeverGreenForeverGold #WALvRSA — Springboks (@Springboks) November 23, 2024 15 Aphelele Fassi (8): Showed he belongs in the Bok 15 jersey with some great covering at the back in defence and when attacking. He looks comfortable when fielding kicks and joining the attack. 14 Cheslin Kolbe (8): Worked all over the park and popped up even on the opposite wing when the team attacked. Looked dangerous every time he had the ball in hand.

13 Jesse Kriel (7): He never stopped working. Capped off a brilliant season with another solid display in the midfield on the attack and defence. 12 Damian de Allende (7): Always getting the go-forward on the attack for the Boks. Solid on defence in his time on the field. 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (8): Great drawing of defenders on the attack when he put Aphelele Fassi in for his try. Rewarded with a try of his own thanks to his hard work.

10 Jordan Hendrikse (7): A few wayward kicks off the tee, but for the most, he slotted some tough ones. He will be happy with the 80 minutes and scoring a first international try. 9 Jaden Hendrikse (6): A knock here and there behind the ruck that cost the Boks one try. But his awareness on attack, especially a kick to almost create a try was excellent. 8 Jasper Wiese (7): Some strong carries by the Bok number eight. He was also not shy about putting his body on the line when defending. Controlled the scrum well.

🏆![CDATA[]]>💚![CDATA[]]>💛#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #WALvRSA pic.twitter.com/2z1aukuszq — Springboks (@Springboks) November 23, 2024 7 Elrigh Louw (7): The sheriff was rewarded for his grunt with a good try after a quick-tap penalty. Did the dirty work for the Boks and can be happy with his game. 6 Siya Kolisi (7): Industrious on the attack and he was looking for work. Strong defending too. Put in another good captain's shift to keep his name in the conversation.

5 Franco Mostert (7): Commanding in the lineouts and won some good possession for his side. Rewarded with a good try but leaked a penalty here and there. 4 Eben Etzebeth (6): Some strong carries with the ball under the arm and solid tackles. Rewarded with a good try for his efforts before an injury curbed him. 3 Wilco Louw (8): Another solid performance in the scrum from the returning Bok. Turned on the screws to win some penalties and carried strongly.

2 Johan Grobbelaar (8): Took the chance he got with both hands. Some good lineout throws and found his jumpers. Scrummed strongly with his front row. 1 Thomas du Toit (8): The reason why Wales substituted their tighthead prop late in the first half. He climbed under his opponent and left the Wales scrum in crumbles. 16 Malcolm Marx (7): Found his lineout jumpers and carried the ball well as the Boks went forward.

17 Gerhard Steenekamp (7): Maintained dominance in the scrum and had some good carries with a try. 18 Vincent Koch (7): Always dependable in anchoring the Bok scrum in the second half. Strong defending too. 19 Marco van Staden (6): Worked toward the ball when he took the field. Some strong tackles too.

20 RG Snyman (7): Called upon early with the injury to Etzebeth and he didn't disappoint. Carried strongly and got his arms through tackles. Some excellent lineout play too. 21 Cameron Hanekom (6): Excellent debut. He looked for work all over the park and got in some strong carries and tackles. 22 Cobus Reinach (6): Speedy service to the Bok backline to get them on the front foot. Excellent decision-making for the Jordan Hendrikse try.