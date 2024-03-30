Stellenbosch claim the double over Royal AM with a ruthless 3-0 win

STEVE Barker’s ‘Maroons’ ruthlessly disposed of visiting Royal AM with a 3-0 win in the DStv Premiership clash, after leading 2-0 at the break at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, on Saturday, Devin Titus, playing as a right winger in Stellenbosch’s 4-2-3-1 playing pattern opened the score in the 26th minute after lone striker Iqraam Rayners supplied the scoring pass.

More woe followed for Royal AM when defensive midfielder Siphesihle Msomi scored an own goal a few minutes ahead of the halftime break. Eleven minutes into the second half, Rayners added his name to the scoresheet with Stellenbosch’s third goal and effectively sealed Royal AM’s fate. Polokwane City defeated Chippa United 1-0 in their encounter at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Polokwane surprised the Eastern Cape visitors with an early goal by midfielder Ndumiso Mabena. Although Chippa dominated possession in the first half, they could not capitalise and hosts Polokwane held out for a 1-0 halftime lead. Chippa continued to enjoy the upper hand in the second stanza but Polokwane bravely defended their slender 1-0 lead.

Hosts Golden Arrows scored a 2-1 win over their KwaZulu-Natal rivals, Richards Bay at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale. Arrows took a deserving 1-0 lead at the half-hour mark after attacking midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya scored after he pounced on the goalmouth cross by Siyanda Mthanti. Richards Bay fought back bravely to restore a stalemate at one-all after they scored through Somila Ntsundwana, the lone striker in the team’s unusual 4-1-4-1 playing pattern, and that settled the halftime score.