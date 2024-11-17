Stubbs shows mettle despite Proteas faltering

Following South Africa’s 3-1 series loss to India at home, Independent Newspapers’ Ongama Gcwabe rates the Proteas players. 6.5 - Tristan Stubbs - Runs:113, Ave: 38, HS: 47

Easily South Africa’s player on the series, Stubbs certainly did justice to the backing that he has been given by coach Rob Walter in the T20 format. The 24-year-old stood out for the team in tough situations and showed grit and determination with bat in hand. 🟢🟡Match Result



🇮🇳India win by 135 runs in Johannesburg.



They win the 4-match Wonder Cement T20i Series 3-1.#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6bHkPYT3g8 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 15, 2024 5 - Marco Jansen - Runs: 102, Ave: 34, HS: 54, Wickets: 3, BBI:1/24

Despite having had a difficult series with the ball, Jansen had a decent run with the bat upon his return to international cricket. The half-century he scored in Centurion reminded everyone of his high ceiling as a batter. 4.5 - Andile Simelane - Wickets: 3, Ave: 43, BBI 2/34 On debut, Andile Simelane had a very decent series. Though expensive with ball in hand, the right-arm seamer showcased good control over his nerves in big moments and gave a glimpse of what he can achieve at the highest level when backed properly.

4 - David Miller - Runs: 72, Ave: 18, HS: 36 As a senior player, David Miller had a disappointing series as the left-handed batter was nullified at every turn by the Indian bowling attack. The 35-year-old failed to have an impact in a series he needed to step up in the most as the experienced player. 4 - Heinrich Klaasen - Runs: 68, Ave: 17, HS: 41

Heinrich Klaasen’s return to international cricket has been tough as the right-handed batter struggled to get into the fifth gear that is known for operating in the shortest format of the game. Apart from the 41 he scored at SuperSport Park, Klaasen had a rather forgetful series. 4 - Keshav Maharaj - Wickets: 3, Ave: 45, BBI: 2/36 The left-arm slow orthodox was kept quiet by prolific players of spin in the Indian batting line-up. Though he had decent returns in the first two T20Is, the spinners were put to the sword in the last two matches in the highveld.

4 - Nqaba Peter - Wickets: 2, Ave: 27, BBI: 1/20 In the two matches that he played, leg-break bowler Nqaba Peter showed growth and improvement as he played his first international series at home since making his debut in the Caribbean over the winter. 3.5 - Ryan Rickelton - Runs: 55, Ave: 14, HS: 21

Ryan Rickelton had a quiet series at the top of the order. The opening batter was worked out pretty quickly by the Indian attack, particularly by the left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. 3.5 - Reeza Hendricks - Runs: 45, Ave: 15, HS: 24 Reeza Hendricks showed signs of good form at the top of the order but failed to turn his starts into big and impactful scores.

3.5 - Aiden Markram - Runs: 55, Ave: 12, HS: 29 The poor run of form with the bat continued for the Proteas captain as Aiden Markram failed to reach 30 runs in an innings in all four matches. Apart from the 29 he scored in Centurion, the right-handed batter looked out of his depth. 3.5 - Lutho Sipamla - Wickets: 1, Ave: 103, BBI: 1/58