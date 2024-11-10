Tasty match-ups that will influence the Edinburgh outcome

The World Cup rematch between the Springboks and the Scots is bound to be a tasty affair at Murrayfield this evening. While rugby is a team sport, there are individuals that can shape the outcome and Mike Greenaway looks at five key match-ups that will influence this match. Handre Pollard v Finn Russell

Pollard has a rare opportunity to start and he will want to make a statement against the mercurial Russell. The Scot is back in the team after missing the Fiji game last week and expect the unexpected from him. This match-up will be one for the ages between two elder statesmen of the game. Andre Esterhuizen v Sione Tuipolatau This one is not for the faint of heart. The inside centres are big men and the collisions will be epic. Tuipolatau is an Australian of Samoan ancestry and they don’t hold back in that part of the world, while Esterhuizen is 115kg of prime Klerksdorp beef.

Ox Nche v Pierre Schoeman The roly-poly Shark is the best loosehead prop in the world and he will attack Pretoria product Schoeman. The latter is highly experienced and will have a few tricks of his own but it would be a surprise if he gets on top of Nche. Canan Moodie v Duhan van der Merwe