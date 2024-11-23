Top five performers of the Carling KO final

The 2024 Carling Knockout Cup final provided all the thrills and spills anticipated with both sets of teams contributing to a lively occasion in the City of Roses.

Although Dikwena Tsa Meetse walked away the champions on the day, it was football that won on the night with the second instalment of the Carling KnockOut Cup noted down as one for the history books. Football Writer Smiso Msomi picked out five big performances that contributed to the spectacle of the Carling Knockout Cup Final: Elvis Chipezeze

It was unsurprising that the Magesi goalkeeper and captain would be one of the standout players in this encounter having already bagged three player of the match awards in his team’s run to the final. The experienced shot-stopper was the only difference between Sundowns building a sizable lead in the opening stanza as he pulled off more than four excellent saves to keep his side in the match. He then went on to ensure his side completed the shock in the second stanza and capped off R400 000 in player of the match money with his fourth accolade.

Lucas Ribeiro The Brazilian wizard was up for it as he glided across the field and amazed the football loving crowd of Bloemfontein. In those frustrating periods for Sundowns early on, Ribeiro’s imagination and his combination with Iqraam Rayners seemed their most threatening weapon in the final third.

Tshepo Kakora of Magesi FC celebrates a goal during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup Final match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Toyota Stadium, in Bloemfontein. BackpagePix Ribeiro spotted the Bafana Bafana forward in between defenders with a well-weighted pass ,much to the shock of most watching and then as they say the rest was history with Rayners getting the opener. Edmore Chirambadare

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger and one of the most experienced in the Magesi camp rolled back the years with one of the most complete performances of the season. The Zimbabwean born left sided midfielder was always going to be demanded to work extra hard on the defensive front, trying to keep Bafana man Khuliso Mudau at bay. However, it was in the attacking third that he shone the brightest with his decision making on the counter attacks.

His ability to pick out his man with well-delivered crosses assisted Magesi as they got a quickfire equaliser two minutes inside the second half. Teboho Mokoena Now a seasoned figure in the Sundowns cog, ‘Tebza’ looks back to his best and ran the midfield for the Brazilians as he ran box-to-box to try and get his side to lift their first ever Carling KnockOut Cup.

Although in vain, the Bafana midfielders passing, aggression and shooting from range on occasion powered his side forward but unfortunately ended in bitter disappointment. Limbikani Mzava The name Mzava is not one foreign to South African football fans but his showing against Sundowns was surely a good reminder of the pedigree of the big Malawian.