Usuthu’s Dlamini aims for fifer

SMISO MSOMI AMAZULU’S interim coach Ayanda Dlamini has remained positive despite relegation worries as his side prepares for a tough away battle against SuperSport United today.

Usuthu stepped up their preparations under the guidance of Dlamini for what is expected to be a key fixture at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 5.30pm. The Durban outfit showed signs of life in their last outing as they recovered from two goals down to force a share of the spoils against Cape Town City. However, having not played a competitive game for almost two weeks now because of the Nedbank Cup week, Dlamini lamented the break between matches following a spirited revival by his side against City.

“Like I said after the game, if it were up to me, we would’ve played the next Wednesday because of the spirit they showed in coming back from 2-0 down in Cape Town, which is very difficult,” explained Dlamini. Dlamini was thrust into the most difficult of conditions at Usuthu as internal squabbles contributed to a drop towards relegation trouble on the DStv Premiership standings. AmaZulu currently hold 12th spot with 29 points after 25 games and are just three points away from 15th-placed Chippa United.

The 38-year-old mentor believes that his charges are ready for a tricky schedule that will see them come up against Sekhukhune United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and finally Orlando Pirates. “The boys are responding very well, I’m happy about how they’re responding but it’s gonna be a very tough last five games because of the teams we’re facing. The spirit is very good, the mood in the camp is positive and that’s why I’m saying we have the hope that we’ll turn the corner and we’ll win our remaining games because of how they’re responding to what we want them to do,” he expressed. Dlamini also revealed that in their preparation, his side paid little attention to a Matsatsantsa side fighting for CAF spots but was aware of the danger they may pose.

“We are focusing on ourselves, we are preparing ourselves, we know SuperSport is a very tough team to play especially in Pretoria and they have a good coach with a good track record, but in terms of preparation, we’re preparing for it in our own way.” SuperSport themselves seem to be cracking under the pressure of the two Soweto giants fighting for their place as inconsistency begins to creep in. Coach Gavin Hunt will hope to record more victories than the two they’ve had in their last five outings as the final stretch begins to take shape.