We need everyone, including the youngsters, says Pirates’ coach Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has heaped praise on youngster Mohau Nkota, saying he’s providing evidence of why the club has been relying on their youth graduate. Nkota stole the show on Friday night. He scored a brace as Pirates beat AmaZulu 2-1 in the Betway Premiership to keep their excellent start in the league.

Orlando Pirates teenager Mohau Nkota is fast becoming the next big influencer for the senior team after scoring a brace in their 2-1 win over AmaZulu on Friday night. Photo: Supplied. Pirates are sitting pretty on top of the log standings as they’ve won all the five games in the league to bag 15 points, three ahead of champions Mamelodi Sundowns who’ll play their league game this afternoon. Nkota has been integrated into the senior team this season, and he’s settling in nicely having featured in the last four games, having made his full debut against SuperSport United on Tuesday. And having taken his brace well, the 19-year-old ran to the arms of coach Jose Riveiro when he celebrated one of his goals, thanking the faith the Spaniard had shown in him.

The 49-year-old, speaking in his post-match conference deep in the bowels of Orlando Stadium, waxed lyrical of the contribution that the players have been making this season, especially having won the MTN8 for the third time in a row. "The priority is now. It is this game, and the next one. We wanted to make sure that we can perform on the day and get the results that we are looking for," Riveiro said.

“We are not in a club or space where we can think about next season. We also can’t speculate about experiments. The players are on the field because they are ready to perform. “We are fighting for every three points. At the same time, we are strategically fighting to make sure that Pirates can continue fighting to make sure that we continue winning. “It’s important for our development and academy to see their players in the field here in Orlando. Like I have always said, the players from our academy give you something that no one else can give you.”

Relebohile Mofokeng was the best product to come out of the reserves in recent years, the 19-year-old proving that he has nerves of steel as he scored winning goals in the last two finals, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 respectively. However, the reserve team coach Joseph Makhanya has unleashed a new gem in Nkota. As such, Riveiro is happy that the duo of Mofokeng and Nkota are now making key contributions for the senior team.