Zwane sees silver lining despite AmaZulu’s cup exit

AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane exuded an aura of positivity following his first game in charge despite Carling Knockout Cup disappointment. Usuthu were dumped out of the league cup by defending champions Stellenbosch 2-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday after extra time.

Stellies’s goals from Devin Titus and Andre De Jong overshadowed Tshepang Moremi’s initial equaliser for AmaZulu, but the performance offered a glimpse of the potential within the squad. It was a match that tested Zwane and co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s tactical flexibility, as they adapted their formations and utilised their bench extensively to confront a formidable opponent known for its cup prowess. #CarlingKnockout - RESULT:@StellenboschFC begin their title defence with a win in Extra Time against @AmaZuluFootball. pic.twitter.com/eRo8efxoKD

— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 18, 2024 Having been stretched to alternate deep psychological demands and to use their experience extensively, Zwane and Vilakazi were able to get a look at most of their match day squad together with the demands of extra time. However, Usuthu showed the potential usually expected from their ranks and responded with vigour to going down at half time a goal down. With two personnel changes made, AmaZulu looked a different side and quickly found an equaliser.

Speaking after the match at Umlazi, Zwane was sanguine, despite their loss, about the different attributes his group showed him on the night. “Obviously after three losses, the morale in the squad was a bit low so it was our responsibility to raise the morale and make the players start believing in themselves more.” “I think there are a lot of positives that will work for us and also to start getting the boys to believe in themselves.

“There’s no doubt the quality we have and from the bench as well. The substitutions we made at half-time made an immediate impact, which is an indication of their quality.” One of the brightest sparks in an otherwise dim wet night for Usuthu was the performance of Richards Ofori who had a debut to remember personally. Attention to all those who wrote Richard Ofori off 🔥🔥



We are going to extra-time at the King Zwelithini Stadium ⚽⏱



📺 Stream #CarlingKnockout on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQWD1K pic.twitter.com/e9PeJOPU79

— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 18, 2024 The Ghana international took over the reins of the number one goalkeeper as opposed to club captain Veli Mothwa and immediately proved his worth. The ex-Orlando Pirates shot-stopper almost singlehandly took the game to extra-time, raising questions around the position of Mothwa who watched on from the bench. Zwane explained how having two international goalkeepers would raise the competitive levels and quality of the overall makeup of his teams moving forward.