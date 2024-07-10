Thando Thabethe expands brand with the launch of pyjama line

South African actress and radio presenter Thando Thabethe has once again proven her entrepreneurial spirit by launching a new pyjama line. Thabethe has introduced new collections to her clothing line that cater to a variety of tastes.

The evolution of Thabootys has been impressive, from launching fresh collections to opening her first physical store. The announcement of the new pyjama line was met with excitement from her followers. Thabethe shared her enthusiasm on social media, writing: “And we are LIVE‼️‼️ Shop the brand new @thabootys ‘Cozy Pjs’.

“These are so warm and fuzzy & comfy and are made from the finest Sherpa fleece Fabric. Available from sizes small- XLarge Worldwide Shipping.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) Additionally, Thabethe’s business ventures go beyond her lingerie and pyjama lines. She has continuously shown her knack for business and passion for empowering others.