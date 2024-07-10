Thando Thabethe expands brand with the launch of pyjama line

South African actress and radio presenter Thando Thabethe has once again proven her entrepreneurial spirit by launching a new pyjama line.
Thabethe has introduced new collections to her clothing line that cater to a variety of tastes.
The evolution of Thabootys has been impressive, from launching fresh collections to opening her first physical store.
The announcement of the new pyjama line was met with excitement from her followers.
Thabethe shared her enthusiasm on social media, writing: “And we are LIVE‼️‼️ Shop the brand new @thabootys ‘Cozy Pjs’.
“These are so warm and fuzzy & comfy and are made from the finest Sherpa fleece Fabric. Available from sizes small- XLarge Worldwide Shipping.”
Additionally, Thabethe’s business ventures go beyond her lingerie and pyjama lines. She has continuously shown her knack for business and passion for empowering others.
Her brand, Thabootys, is not just about fashion but also about making every individual feel confident and comfortable in their skin.
In addition to her thriving business, she remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.
She balances her acting career and radio presenting with her entrepreneurial endeavours, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. Her ability to juggle multiple roles and excel in each one is truly inspiring.