10 must-try experiences in Victoria Falls

Wild Horizons offers a range of tours and activities in the region, including white water rafting, canopy tours, canoe safaris, sundowner cruises, and day trips to Chobe National Park. Victoria Falls Tourlink specialises in airport, cross-border transfers, hotel transfers and coach and minibus hire.

What to bring: US dollars; cool, light breathable clothing; sunscreen and sun hat; camera; binoculars and mosquito repellent. 1. Start with the breathtaking Victoria Falls. Take a guided tour or explore on your own.

2. Victoria Falls offers activities like zip-lining, gorge swinging, bungee jumping, and canopy tours for adrenaline junkies. If you're a serious adventure seeker, consider taking a dip in Devil's Pool. Enjoy game viewing and sundowners on a Zambezi cruise. This natural pool is located on the edge of the falls and for obvious reasons is only available during the drier months. 3. Take a helicopter flight for an aerial view of the falls. This showcases the sheer scale of the falls and surrounding landscape.

4. Sip cocktails while relaxing on a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. Spot wildlife, such as crocodiles, elephants and hippos. 5. Explore the Victoria Falls National Park which offers various walking trails and viewpoints. Or enjoy the wildlife from the safety of a safari vehicle. 6.. Take a tour of the Victoria Falls Bridge. The bridge offers panoramic views of the falls and the Batoka Gorge below.

7. For the adventurous, there’s white-water rafting on the mighty Zambezi River. The Batoka Gorge rapids make it one of the most popular rafting in the world. 8. Experience a close encounter with an elephant. Observe these gentle giants responsibly and ethically. 9. Take in the local culture and enjoy the myriad arts and crafts. Learn about the traditions, customs, and daily life of the indigenous people living in the area.