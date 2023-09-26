10 tips to guide learners and parents on how to make the most of a gap year

It’s almost that time of the year when South African matric students will be locked in examinations to determine the path they will choose for their future. National Senior Certificate examinations are important in the school calendar. The results of these exams will determine the future of these learners. Some may have figured out their path and some may take a gap year before deciding on what they want to do and diving into their tertiary education.

A gap year is not just a pause between academic pursuits, it’s an opportunity for personal growth, exploration and the chance to gain a fresh perspective on life. According to Flight Centre South Africa’s GM, Antoinette Turner, a gap year is an investment in self. “Planning a gap year can be exciting, but it requires careful consideration and preparation. There are fantastic options out there – whether you’re planning on jetting off for a full year, volunteering, or just taking two or three weeks out to travel.

“For those heading overseas to work, ensure your ‘break’ isn’t all work and no play – it’s easy to add on a holiday before getting into the ‘adulting’ part of the experience,” said Turner. If you’re a young South African considering a gap year or a parent supporting your child’s journey, here is a guide to help you plan and maximise the potential of this valuable time. Set clear goals

According to Turner, you begin by defining your goals for the gap year and look at what you want to achieve, whether it’s personal growth, cultural immersion, skill development, earning money to pay for studies, or a combination of these. She said understanding your objectives will guide your decisions. Research destinations

Turner highlighted that it is important to put research into destinations available to you. “Explore potential destinations that align with your goals. Research each country’s culture, visa requirements, and entry restrictions. Be aware of seasonal factors that may impact your travel plans, such as weather conditions and festivals,” said Turner. Choose your crew

Flight Centre’s GM said that it is important to decide whether you want to travel with friends or embark on this journey alone. “Travelling with friends can provide companionship and cost-sharing benefits, while solo travel offers greater independence and personal growth opportunities,” she said. Budget wisely ahead of time

Turner noted that financial planning is crucial for a successful gap year. “Start by setting a budget and estimating your expenses. Consider costs like flights, accommodation, meals, transportation, and activities. Don’t forget about the visa costs! Then, look for student discounts, travel deals, and budget-friendly options. “It’s also a good idea to open a separate bank account for your gap year funds and consider getting a travel- friendly card,” she said.

She said to help build that nest egg, explore fundraising options and part-time job opportunities to fund your gap year. Stretch those rands on the trip Turner also advised that you should practice smart spending habits when travelling to make your money go further.

“Cook your meals as often as possible instead of dining out, use public transportation, and opt for affordable accommodation like hostels or guest houses. “Also, prioritise your spending on what matters to you – be it experiences or splurging on an extra luxe stay,” she said. Invest in travel insurance

An important factor to also consider is that travel insurance is a must for any traveller. “It provides crucial coverage for unexpected events like trip cancellations, medical emergencies, and lost belongings. Flight Centre offers a range of travel insurance options through TIC, ensuring you’re protected throughout your journey,” said Turner. Seek guidance

Flight Centre’s GM said that planning gap year travel can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. She said Flight Centre’s Travel Experts can help you tailor-make your dream gap year experience. “They have access to a wide range of travel products, including those that specialise in catering for the youth market, and can assist with everything from flights and accommodation to tours and activities. “Take advantage of their knowledge and expertise to create a personalised, budget-friendly itinerary,” she said.

Gap year essentials Turner also advised learners to prioritise their health by getting necessary vaccinations and medications well in advance and notify their bank and relevant authorities of their travel plans. Pack smart

When it comes to your belongings, Turner advised that you pack and plan according to your itinerary. “If you’re doing a tour in Europe, there’s no need to lug around a heavy backpack! Avoid over-packing and be prepared to purchase items as needed during your journey,” she said. Prepare for your return