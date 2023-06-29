19-year-old man arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight after testing positive for drugs

In a recent incident, a 19-year-old Korean man caused panic on a flight when he tried to open a plane door while in mid-air. The trouble began during a red-eye flight from Cebu in the Philippines to Seoul, South Korea. Approximately an hour into the journey, the passenger's behaviour became increasingly strange and concerning.

Sensing something was afoot, officials from Jeju Airlines decided to move him to the front row of the aircraft, near the exit door, to keep a close eye on him. The person, however, continued to exhibit abnormal conduct. He complained about feeling pressure on his chest and began speaking incoherently - apparently “tripping”. Suddenly, without warning, he made a dash towards the emergency exit door in an attempt to open it. Fortunately, the vigilant crew members swiftly subdued him.

The door remained closed throughout the incident and, of the 180 passengers on board, nine were injured and taken to hospital with breathing issues. Upon landing at Seoul's Incheon Airport, the passenger was handed over to the authorities at 7.30am local time on June 19. The police obtained his consent for a drug test due to his abnormal behaviour. The results came back positive, indicating the presence of drugs in his system. At Seoul's Incheon Airport, the passenger was handed over to the authorities at 7:30 am. Picture: Pexels When asked about his actions, the man provided an incoherent response to reporters, saying he felt like he was being attacked.

It is clear that the effects of the drugs he consumed played a significant role in his paranoia - so to say. Drug use, particularly in high-stress environments like airplanes before or during a flight, can impair judgement, alter perception and lead to unpredictable and dangerous actions. In light of this incident, authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the young man, accusing him of violating the Aviation Security Act. His hair and urine samples have been sent to the National Forensics Service for a comprehensive analysis to determine the type and quantity of drugs he had consumed. The results of the analysis are expected to be available within the next few weeks.