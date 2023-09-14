3 tips on how to beat burnout and overcome travel fatigue

Travelling back to back because of business commitments can result in burnout and travel fatigue. According to a survey by World Travel Protection, only 33% of business travellers are pleased to be back on the road for work after the pandemic. The lack of enthusiasm among the other two-thirds of business travellers is called travel fatigue.

FCM Travel GM, Bonnie Smith, said the shift in attitude when it comes to travel that the pandemic and move to remote work has made business travellers question the need for in-person meetings, making travel seem less essential and even emotionally taxing for some. Smith also said that for some, the idea of confronting colleagues or clients in person is something they no longer feel equipped for and there’s also the reality of moving parts when they’re on the road. “From ever-changing protocols and travel restrictions to the constant threat of disruptions, these uncertainties also generate a mental load that further complicates business travel,” said Smith.

She said the road back to stress-free business travel doesn’t require a seismic shift, just a few healthy adjustments. Here are 3 travel management strategies on how travel managers can combat travel fatigue for their clients. Change booking behaviour

According to Smith travel managers need to educate their travellers about the downsides of last-minute bookings, a trend exacerbated by recent travel disruptions. “Stress and travel fatigue often follow such spontaneity. Encourage them to plan ahead and opt for flexible fares. This proactive approach offers more control and peace of mind, reducing travel fatigue. “By promoting planning over last-minute scrambles, you can help them make the most of their travel experience,” said Smith.

Marry tech with a personal touch Smith said that while technology revolutionises ease and efficiency in travel management, it fails to address the nuanced demands only human interaction can fulfil. “That’s why you want a blend of high-tech and high-touch services from your travel management company (TMC). FCM Travel’s 24/7 real-time updates via mobile apps keep travellers in the loop at all times, for example, and give them access to dedicated experts, not an impersonal call centre,” said Smith.

Invest in employee wellbeing And finally, Smith said your team’s wellbeing is your biggest asset. “A team that feels supported and at ease on the road is a team that performs at its best. So, invest in creating a travel policy that supports a travel environment that feels like a home away from home,” she said.