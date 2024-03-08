4 beach holidays for the family to enjoy before winter kicks in

The Easter holidays are around the corner, marking the start of autumn and the official time to say goodbye to summer. Kids love being around the water and going to the beach during this period means that it’s cooler as the sun isn’t as strong.

However, that shouldn’t deter you from going as the family can still stock up on much-needed vitamin D to support your immune system for the upcoming cold and flu season. Another benefit of going to the beach in autumn is that you’re going against the crowd and during off-peak travel season. You can still enjoy splashing around at water parks and other water sports during the day but also because its off-peak, you are also likely to access affordable accommodation and travel.

So for one last time, before winter kicks, treat the kids to a beach holiday. Here are some perfect beach destinations to visit. Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town, Western Cape Muizenberg Beach is famous for its colourful huts. Picture: Unsplash Just a short drive from Cape Town, Muizenberg Beach is one of the most well-known beaches along the False Bay coastline. Colourful beach huts dotted along the sand draw you to this beach and it also holds a high appeal due to its warm water and family-friendly atmosphere.

The beach also has Blue Flag beach status and the adjacent Muizenberg Pavilion offers water slides, kiosks, a swimming pool and a putt-putt course. Swimmers can enjoy the water from December right up to March and the the waves are not too powerful, making the water fantastic for swimming, body boarding, and surfing. Grace of Blaauwberg is a spacious self-catering holiday home ideally located in Big Bay.

It can accommodate up to eight guests, making it perfect for groups of friends or families visiting Cape Town. A stay at the holiday home starts from R5 250 a night. Humewood Beach, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Humewood Beach in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: Instagram One of Gqeberha’s best beaches, Humewood Beach is South Africa’s oldest Blue Flag beach, located between King’s Beach and Hobie Beach. The immaculate golden beach forms part of the main beach promenade which runs along the coast, with walkways and paths connecting the main beaches, swimming pools, and excellent beachfront facilities. As the kids and you bid goodbye to summer, Humewood Beach offers safe swimming and is great for snorkelling, fishing, sun tanning, exploring rock pools and other water-based activities.

The perfect time to visit is November to April, signalling just how warm and enjoyable the Indian Ocean waters are even in autumn. There are also plenty of shops and restaurants within walking distance of the beach. Brookes Hill self-catering suite is an apartment in a secure complex in Humewood ideally located near to the beach. A stay at the apartment starts from R1 900 a night and for four.

Umzumbe Beach, KZN South Coast Umzumbe Beach, also Pumula Beach, on the KZN South Coast. Picture: Pumula Beach Hotel/Website Umzumbe Beach, often referred to as Pumula Beach, is a wonderful Blue Flag beach in the little seaside village of Umzumbe. Remaining largely undiscovered, the beach is one of the best-kept secrets on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. It is wonderful for swimming, with tidal pools and lifeguards on duty throughout the year.

As the beach is sheltered, it also provides the perfect spot for a long stroll along the warm sand, surrounded by unspoiled coastal vegetation. Access to the beach is quite steep as one has to walk down a tarred walkway, so it’s not easily accessible for wheelchairs. Facilities include ablutions, parking and environmental education programmes. For a family holiday break, consider a stay at Summer Place, a four-star-graded self-catering unit with on-site braai facilities.

All units come equipped with comfortable beds, a bathroom, a kitchenette and air conditioning, starting from R2 880 a night for a family of four. Cape Vidal Beach, St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal Enjoying the waves all round at a beach and wildlife sanctuary on the KZN North Coast. Picture: Instagram Cape Vidal South Africa may be accessed from the quaint town of St Lucia. The park is known as iSimangaliso Wetland Park and is truly enormous, starting in the south (Mphelane Lighthouse) to the border of Mozambique in the north.

En route to Cape Vidal, the family will enjoy the incredible beauty and splendid wildlife. The iSimangaliso Authority has been upgrading the infrastructure and amenities over the years. Historically, the bay of Cape Vidal is infamous for the shipwreck (Dorothea), which was a wooden barge that collided with the reef on January 31, 1898, and remnants of the ship still remain on the inner protected side of the bay. Cape Vidal Beach and Bay is a protected bay ideal for swimming and snorkelling during the entire year due to the warm Indian Ocean currents.

During the winter months, one can also witness humpback whales breaching from the beach. Little Eden St Lucia offers upmarket and tastefully decorated self-catering accommodation. The four-star-graded self-catering units in a quiet street with easy access to local amenities and within walking distance from the beach, restaurants, supermarkets and the rest of town, making its location ideal. A stay for a family of four starts from R2 900 a night.